Why Wall Street Expects the Stock Market to Have a Big 2025 

From market psychology and monetary policy to the White House and Federal Reserve, there are a lot of factors that move the stock market.

The single most important driver for asset prices, however, is corporate earnings. While the economic outlook remains mixed, Wall Street remains optimistic that earnings—and so, investors—will fare just fine in 2025. The S&P 500 finished 2024 with a 23.3 percent return—just the second time in over two decades the index notched back-to-back years of a 20 percent gain—and no one expects stocks to go down in the new year. The estimated year-over-year S&P 500 earnings growth rate for 2025 hovers at 14.8 percent, according to FactSet. That’s well above the trailing 10-year average of 8 percent, and the bump reflects an expectation for strength beyond the big tech names that have recently fueled the market.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Earnings for the Magnificent 7—Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Meta—are indeed seen expanding 21 percent this year, but analysts anticipate the other 493 companies in the index to narrow the gap. Earnings growth for the rest of the index is projected at 13 percent, more than triple the 4 percent forecast seen at the start of 2024. Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, who forecasts the S&P 500 to climb about 10 percent in 2025, told clients in November that a broadening earnings landscape should cut into big tech’s dominance.

“The narrowing differential in earnings growth rates should correspond with a narrowing in relative equity returns,” Kostin said. “Although the ‘micro’ earnings growth story supports continued ‘Magnificent 7’ outperformance, more ‘macro’ factors such as economic growth and trade policy lean in favor of the S&P 493.” Meanwhile, analysts see both the estimated revenue growth rate and net profit margin coming in above their respective 10-year averages. All of the above adds up to an upbeat outlook for Wall Street. Among the 16 banks and research firms tracked by Opening Bell Daily, the average forecast sees the S&P 500 climbing 14.03 percent over the next 12 months.