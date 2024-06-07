Is the Stock Market Creating a Bubble?

The stock market has had a banner year so far.

But a sizable share of its gains have come from a select few household tech names, which gives some market watchers pause.

Companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta operate with massive war chests, which makes them unusually resilient against rising bond yields and the uncertainty surrounding Fed policy. Mega-cap stocks, in turn, have done just fine in the face of higher-for-longer interest rates, especially with the tailwind of AI enthusiasm.

To that point, Wednesday marked the first time ever that three stocks closed with a market capitalization above $3 trillion. Those companies–Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft–are together worth the combined value of the smallest 350 stocks in the S&P 500, according to Bespoke.

While the performance has been top-heavy, it’s pulled the value of the benchmark indexes higher and skewed the market. Buying into an S&P 500 index fund today means 20 percent of your portfolio is tied to three outsized tech companies. Still, sky-high valuations don’t necessarily mean stretched valuations or–gulp–a bubble.

At the most basic level, stock prices reflect how much value investors think the company will create in the future. So a titan like Nvidia, for instance, seems to be positioned to create enormous value in the coming years, which suggests its meteoric rise in share prices may be justified.

“The relative market capitalizations of the stocks of these companies is not without a fundamental foundation,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Michael Mauboussin in a note this week. Plus, as Mauboussin told clients, a top-heavy market isn’t all that unusual historically, especially if the biggest stocks generate the most money for shareholders. Outliers like Nviida, Microsoft and Apple are among the greatest wealth generators of the last century–and for now, investors expect that to continue.

The current concentration may seem high relative to the last decade, but big picture, it’s not obviously an oddity.