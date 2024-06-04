Roaring Kitty Is Obliterating GameStop Short Sellers (Again)

The famed meme-stock investor revealed an enormous stake and options bet on GameStop.

If it’s true lightning never strikes the same place twice, no one told Roaring Kitty.

The Reddit account presumably operated by Keith Gill, the trader of meme-stock fame, once again single-handedly juiced markets on Monday after it posted for the first time in three years.

Gill’s username, which includes a guessable profanity between the words “Deep” and “Value,” shared a screenshot of a $115 million position on GameStop. Much of the intrigue online, however, centers on the 120,000 call options–which are currently in the money–that expire June 21.

The post led to a burst of market activity. Shares of GameStop closed 21 percent higher on the day and climbed more than 10 percent in overnight trading. Other meme stocks including AMC, BlackBerry, and Reddit also ticked higher.

If those positions are indeed real and Gill holds them until they expire, he’ll own 17 million shares of GameStop. So it’s possible Roaring Kitty–or whoever is running his Reddit account–will soon own 6.3 percent of all outstanding public float, which would make him the fourth largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data. “GameStop’s fans and investors are not to be ignored,” Jeff Ransdell, managing director at Fuel Venture Capital, told me. “They are passionate about their stock and driving it upward.”

It was only a few weeks ago Gill posted on X for the first time since 2021. That catalyzed a 270 percent rally for GameStop that quickly lost steam but still burned some short sellers.

Similarly, on Monday the video game retailer added roughly $6 billion to its market cap as shares soared as high as 75 percent before paring. “The meme stocks have never been about rationality and valuation, and that run-up was simply the latest demonstration,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers.

Generally, stocks tend to run higher when notable investors take notable stakes in a company. But the playbook doesn’t quite make sense for GameStop, which struggles with income and profitability.

In any case, Roaring Kitty posted an update on Reddit at the end of trading Monday that showed he held his entire position through the rally. In one session, he gained 48 percent, or about $85 million.

To be clear, it’s not obvious that Gill has engaged in outright market manipulation. Yet according to The Wall Street Journal:

Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade is considering booting him from the platform The Massachusetts securities division is looking into Gill’s activities

The SEC is reviewing the timing of Gill’s trading and social posts