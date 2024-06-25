Investors Turn Their Attention From Interest Rates to Growth

Fed policy has been a huge catalyst for equity gains all year, but the trend is shifting.

Stocks have been climbing all year, but the reasons for the rally are starting to shift.

At the start of 2024, markets had priced in as many as seven interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. That’s since pared to fewer than two on account of soft economic data and sticky inflation.

Now, with the second half of the year about to kick off, investors have turned their focus from rates and inflation to growth. A few points help illustrate this:

A narrow handful of stocks have fueled the stock rally



Small-cap stocks have under-performed Most stocks are seeing valuations fall more than earnings are rising

In a Monday note, Bank of America researchers pointed to the divergence in the relative performance of the Nasdaq 100 versus the Russell 2000 and the 10-year yield as evidence of this shift.

When growth is strong, the small-cap index tends to trade “very closely” with rates, according to data from the firm. But the correlation has weakened over recent months, suggesting investors are indeed fixated on growth concerns. “Perhaps the reason some folks might say the market is shifting from a focus on rates to growth is because the market and many peers seem to be coming around to our view that inflation is in a better place,” said Jeff Krumpelman, chief investment strategist at Mariner. “Now they need to monitor whether or not the solid economic and earnings growth we have seen can continue to be sustained.”

It’s worth noting that this change doesn’t necessarily foreshadow bad news for stocks.

Even an extremely concentrated rally, historically, does not mean weak returns ahead are a given. The average equal-weighted index return six months after narrow breadth readings is 5 percent, according to Morgan Stanley. In any case, as the focus on growth comes to shape the market narrative, the fact of a Fed rate cut will matter less than the motivation for a cut as far as investors are concerned.

Mike Reynolds, VP of investment strategy at Glenmede, pointed out that adjusting policy in the event of a soft landing yields a different market reaction than the same adjustment made in the face of a recession.