Job Opportunities Are Drying Up. Stock Market Investors Know it

The S&P 500 just saw its worst week since the 2023 regional banks implosion.

The S&P 500 hasn’t dropped 4.1 percent in a week since Silicon Valley Bank and other regional lenders imploded in March 2023.

At least that was the case until Friday, which brought the third weak jobs report in as many days.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

While recent history suggests the data will be changed down the line, the official print showed the U.S. added 142,000 non-farm jobs in August, below the forecasted 160,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent.

“There is no way to spin this report as strong, but we don’t see it as evidence of an imminent recession,” said Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley’s global chief economist. “The modest retracing in the unemployment rate allows for wide interpretation. Either it did not really move, or smoothing through a few months, the apparent sharp rise last month was really just a continuation of a gradual trend.” Here’s what else we learned:

Job openings have fallen to the lowest since January 2021

The U.S. added the fewest new jobs in a month since January 2021

June and July hiring numbers were both revised lower

Just a week into September–historically the worst month of the year for equities–and all gains made in August have been erased.

“While the bears have plenty to work with–in terms of a softening labor market and a slowing economy–the facts still show an economy that is expanding and not one that is imminently headed into recession,” said Chris Zaccarelli, CIO of Independent Advisor Alliance.

Now, the market chatter leading up to the jobs report had hoped for clarity on whether the Fed would be moderate or aggressive with its first interest-rate cut next week. As of late Sunday, CME data showed 70 percent odds for a 25-basis-point cut and 30 percent odds for a larger half-point cut.

That could change this week as inflation comes due on Wednesday. Wall Street estimates CPI will hit 2.6 percent compared to a year ago, cooler than the 2.9 percent seen in July.

If that holds, it would be the lowest print since March 2021.