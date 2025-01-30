Meta, Tesla, and Microsoft Upstaged the Fed With Ambitious Visions and Mixed Earnings

The Fed is used to steering markets on its big day, but this time, Big Tech relegated policymakers to an afterthought.

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range as expected Wednesday, and the S&P 500 stayed flat from the time the decision came out through the end of the trading session.

Then earnings took over. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft all reported quarterly results after the closing bell, and batches of stocks swung in response. It marked a rare moment in recent history when individual stocks upstaged monetary policy.

Here are the results from each of the three names: