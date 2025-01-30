Meta, Tesla, and Microsoft Upstaged the Fed With Ambitious Visions and Mixed Earnings
Markets barely reacted to the central bank but then whipsawed after hours on Big Tech news.
BY PHIL ROSEN, CO-FOUNDER AND EDITOR, OPENING BELL DAILY @PHILROSENN
(L-R) CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images
The Fed is used to steering markets on its big day, but this time, Big Tech relegated policymakers to an afterthought.
The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range as expected Wednesday, and the S&P 500 stayed flat from the time the decision came out through the end of the trading session.
Then earnings took over. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft all reported quarterly results after the closing bell, and batches of stocks swung in response. It marked a rare moment in recent history when individual stocks upstaged monetary policy.
Here are the results from each of the three names:
Tesla:
- Revenue: $25.71 billion, below $27.21 billion expected
- Earnings per share: $0.73, below $0.75 expected
- Stock move: +4.3 percent after hours
- Takeaway: Tesla disappointed on paper, as automotive revenue declined 8 percent from a year ago, yet the stock popped as Elon Musk said Optimus and full self-driving will eventually make Tesla more valuable than the next five biggest companies in the world combined.
Meta:
- Revenue: $48.39 billion, above $47.04 billion expected
- Earnings per share: $8.02, above $6.77 expected
- Stock move: +2.2 percent after hours
- Takeaway: Meta posted record revenue, bolstered its ad business with AI, increased sales by 21 percent, and Mark Zuckerberg said he’s optimistic for the new Trump administration. Oh, and Meta’s Metaverse division continues to bleed billions of dollars.
Microsoft:
- Revenue: $69.6 billion, above $68.8 billion expected
- Earnings per share: $3.23, above $3.13 expected
- Stock move: -5.1 percent after hours
- Takeaway: Microsoft fell short on its cloud business, announced it plans to spend $80 billion in fiscal 2025 on AI, and cited constraints on data center supply that have held it back from meeting booming demand from AI companies.
Of course, none of the above occurred in a vacuum. Musk’s upbeat comments on full self-driving sent shares of Uber and Lyft lower, as well as those for the autonomous driving company Pony AI. Fellow electric-car makers Rivian and Lucid climbed on his good word.
Meta’s banner results helped give Alphabet a boost, while Microsoft’s weaker guidance on its cloud business sent jitters through Salesforce, Snowflake, and Workday.
It’s worth noting that China’s DeepSeek went largely unaddressed. Still, to Scott Helfstein, Global X’s head of investment strategy, Big Tech giants don’t need to sweat at this point.
“There is little reason to believe that the release of DeepSeek will alter forward guidance from the mega-cap companies in any meaningful way,” Helfstein said, noting that the incumbents still maintain various competitive moats. “Microsoft and Meta are probably not quaking in their boots over DeepSeek.”
