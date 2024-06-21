4 Reasons You Should Ignore the Nvidia Stock Sell Off

Wall Street’s most prominent strategists break down why the outlook for Nvidia remains upbeat.

Nvidia and Microsoft continue to play hot potato for the title of the world’s biggest company by market capitalization, with the former passing the latter earlier this week before flip-flopping again Thursday.

Still, to Wall Street’s most prominent strategists, it’s going to take more than one day of red trading to rattle the bull thesis for Nvidia–which is now bigger than the entire stock markets of Germany, France, and the UK.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“With AI demand remaining robust and the technology likely to disrupt and transform industries in the years to come, we think it is important for investors to ensure they’re sufficiently invested,” said Solita Marcelli, the chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. Nvidia finished Thursday down 3.5 percent, which pulled its market cap to $3.217 trillion, below Microsoft’s $3.312 trillion and just ahead of Apple.

As of its last closing price of $130.78, Nvidia is up 171 percent this year. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up just over 15 percent.

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya told clients this week that the outlook for Nvidia remains bright, given the still-hot investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

He said the stock’s sharp rally “could make it vulnerable to near-term profit-taking,” but any volatility will be short-lived.

He outlined four reasons why Nvidia has room to run: Generative AI hardware deployments are only part-way through a multi-year cycle

The upside of the Blackwell AI accelerator systems hasn’t hit yet

On-premise enterprise and sovereign AI demand, as well as software monetization, remains in the early stages Valuation looks cheaper today than a year ago

Bank of America maintains a price target of $150 per share, representing about 15 percent upside from current levels.

To be sure, it’s not obvious that Nvidia can maintain its breakneck trajectory. Stock market history favors optimists, but nothing goes up forever without a hitch. At an index level, the S&P 500 has a trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 2.9x, according to data from Bespoke. The S&P 500’s tech sector specifically, however, has surged to 9.8x–far above its peak in 2021.

During the current bull market, shares of Nvidia have surged more than 1,000 percent. Arguably more notable is how its P/S has gone from 9.7x to 41.9x, outpacing every other stock in the index.