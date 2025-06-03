The Magnificent 7 Still Dominate the Stock Market
This is still Big Tech’s stock market.
BY PHIL ROSEN, CO-FOUNDER AND EDITOR, OPENING BELL DAILY @PHILROSENN
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. Photos: Getty Images
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The Magnificent Seven are still the most consequential story of the stock market, even if they’ve taken a backseat to geopolitics this year.
Months of tariff updates and macro whiplash have stolen attention from the Big Tech bunch that includes Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla, yet their collective earnings dominance serves as a timely reminder as to their influence on markets.
For the latest quarter, the Magnificent Seven posted aggregate earnings growth of 27.7 percent compared to a year ago, according to FactSet. While that’s slightly below the average 32.1 percent seen over the last three quarters, it still outpaced the 9.4-percent clip of the other 493 companies in the S&P 500.
Six of the seven names beat expectations, and total earnings growth exceeded forecasts by almost 15 percent. Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia ranked as three of the five biggest contributors to the index’s earnings growth.
That strength showed up in performance. While Big Tech remains negative in 2025, the Magnificent Seven gained more than 13 percent last month to bring the S&P 500 to its best May since 1990.
Despite the stellar quarter, analysts tracked by FactSet continue to expect lower earnings growth for the Magnificent Seven over the next several quarters: