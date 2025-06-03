The Magnificent 7 Still Dominate the Stock Market

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The Magnificent Seven are still the most consequential story of the stock market, even if they’ve taken a backseat to geopolitics this year.

Months of tariff updates and macro whiplash have stolen attention from the Big Tech bunch that includes Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla, yet their collective earnings dominance serves as a timely reminder as to their influence on markets.

For the latest quarter, the Magnificent Seven posted aggregate earnings growth of 27.7 percent compared to a year ago, according to FactSet. While that’s slightly below the average 32.1 percent seen over the last three quarters, it still outpaced the 9.4-percent clip of the other 493 companies in the S&P 500.