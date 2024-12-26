The Stock Market is Entering its Best Stretch of the Year

The Santa Rally could push the S&P 500 to its best return of the last 20 years.

Santa might be done climbing chimneys for the year but he’s still expected on the trading floor for another week.

Investors are anticipating strong momentum heading into 2025 thanks to the so-called Santa Claus Rally, which includes the final five trading sessions of the year plus the first two of January. Dating back to 1950, the S&P 500 climbs 1.30 percent on average across these seven days. A typical stretch of the same length sees about a 0.3 percent gain, data from LPL Financial shows. While Santa skipped 2023, he visits traders more often than not. In 75 years, the Santa Rally period has only notched a back-to-back losing year twice.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Tuesday — Christmas Eve — marked the first day of the seasonal indicator. Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for Carson Investment Research, noted that no other 7-day period is likely to be higher (up 78.4 percent of the time). Meanwhile, only two 7-day periods have a better average return than the Santa Rally.

Over the last century, December marks the most-likely positive month of the year for the S&P 500. Bank of America data shows the month finishes higher roughly three in four times, with the Santa Rally providing most of the gains. During election years, the benchmark index has finished higher in December 83 percent of the time. “This late-December strength tends to carry over into the next year with the [S&P 500] up 63 percent of the time on an average return of 0.72 percent (1.12 percent median) during the first ten days of January,” BofA analysts wrote in a recent note.