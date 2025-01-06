Big Tech Is So Dominant the Stock Market Would Have Been Flat for 2 Years Without It

Big Tech stocks have fueled most of the S&P 500’s gains over the past several years.

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo credit: Getty

Power laws rule everything, even in financial markets. It doesn’t take much to dramatically change outcomes, as long as action is concentrated in the right places.

The Pareto principle, more commonly known as the 80/20 rule, posits that a tiny number of variables drive the majority of outcomes: A handful of authors write all the bestsellers.

The best employees fuel most of a company’s productivity.

A few dedicated customers can keep a business in the black. For our purposes: A small, mighty handful of tech stocks have been responsible for nearly all of the stock markets’ gains in the past several years. The Magnificent Seven—Meta, Alphabet, Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft—have ballooned in valuation and popularity since the pandemic, and investors still haven’t grown tired of them.

At the start of 2023, this batch of stocks made up 20 percent of the S&P 500. That proportion grew to 28 percent a year later. Now as 2025 begins, the Magnificent Seven hold about a 33 percent weighting in the benchmark index. To DataTrek Research co-founders Nick Colas and Jessica Rabe, the Magnificent Seven will once again determine what sort of year the S&P 500 has, and how large-cap stocks perform compared with small-caps and other countries’ indices.

On a price return basis, the S&P 500 is coming off back-to-back strong years of 24.2 and 23.3 percent gains, respectively. In fact, by DataTrek’s calculations, the index would have barely registered a gain without the Magnificent Seven. “These ‘ex-Mag 7’ S&P 500 returns were worse than the [small-cap] Russell’s gains in 2023/2024, at 15.1/10 percent, respectively,” Colas and Rabe said, adding that other non-U.S. benchmarks also would have outperformed.