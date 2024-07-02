3 Charts Show Why the Next U.S. President Would Inherit a Roaring Stock Market

Since last week, Joe Biden has gotten closer and closer to lame-duck territory.

After the president’s weak showing in the first presidential debate, betting market odds have spiked for both a Donald Trump victory and a new Democratic party nominee.

While the stakes couldn’t be higher, all of it could ultimately be gravy for investors. Whoever returns to the White House, a handful of trends suggest he could be inheriting a roaring bull market.

The S&P 500, for instance, just capped off its best first half of an election year in five decades, notching a 15 percent return.

That’s a stellar rally for any six-month stretch, but the second half of election years in particular tend to be even stronger for equities. Since 2016, the S&P 500 has averaged 14.75 percent returns annually for a total gain of 218 percent, with notable rallies after each of the prior two elections.

What’s unusual is how that strength has come with minimal jitters. The Economic Policy Uncertainty index, drawn from news coverage, economic forecasts, and tax code provisions, has trended lower through the first half of 2024. In the same stretch, the VIX, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has hovered near multi-year lows.

History suggests both indicators ramp up as a presidential election nears. However, given that each is at a relatively low starting point, upcoming volatility could remain manageable–which can be bullish for equities.

“We are now up over the average return during this time and seemed poised to go higher,” said Jay Woods, chief global strategist for Freedom Capital Markets. “The biggest gains come right after the election. If the cycle remains true, regardless of outcome, we should see a strong year-end.”

Finally, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on how technology stocks in particular have performed.

Wall Street’s appetite for AI has propelled names like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple to strong showings this year, but looking even further back is instructive. Remember, meteoric gains for tech stocks are nothing new. The household names we celebrate today have provided steady and outsized returns for years.

As the chart below illustrates, the S&P 500’s tech sector has seen 25.9 percent annualized returns since 2019. The index as a whole, by comparison, has gained 13.2 percent per year.

According to Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, tech’s outperformance accelerated in 2016 when Trump took office.

During his four-year tenure, the tech sector beat the S&P 500 by more than double.