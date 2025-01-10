What the Stock Market Could Do During Trump’s First Year, According to History

Over the past century, the S&P 500 has tended to see weaker returns during the first year of a new administration.

History suggests that investors could see a prolonged holiday hangover after Santa skipped his annual visit to Wall Street this year. Over the past century, the S&P 500 has climbed 79 percent of the time during the Santa rally—the last five days of December and first two of January. This year, however, the index dropped an uncharacteristic 0.53 percent, which Bank of America strategists see as a bad omen for January and the first half of 2025.

Historically, the S&P 500 closes January lower 52 percent of the time after missing the Santa rally. A negative January, in turn, often cascades into weaker six-month returns with an average loss of 0.02 percent. By comparison, the index averages a 4.85 percent gain in the same stretch when the Santa rally and January are both positive. Positive January → positive full-year 79 percent of the time with 13.9 percent average return

Negative January → negative full-year 70 percent of the time with -3.5 percent average return This pattern is particularly notable during the first year of a presidential cycle, when markets tend to underperform with an average annual return of 6.6 percent—well below the 10 percent historical average.

The chart below from Bank of America illustrates how the S&P 500 has performed through each of the four years of a presidency. To be sure, financial markets have already responded unusually well to the re-election of Donald Trump. His emphasis on asset prices, deregulation, and business could make any historical data moot. That said, it’s possible that fundamentals end up with the final word. Steve Dean, CIO of Compound Planning, cautioned that stocks indeed look expensive relative to history after back-to-back banner years. If the Magnificent Seven, for instance, veer from their “priced for perfection” path, downside risks could spread to the entire market.