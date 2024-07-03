Elon Musk Just Delivered in a Big Way for Tesla Customers and Investors

Competition is ramping up in the EV space, but Tesla beat expectations for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter.

Tesla just delivered in a big way–for its customers and shareholders.

On Tuesday, shares of Elon Musk’s car maker climbed 9.3 percent following the company’s better-than-expected delivery numbers for the second quarter. Tesla reported 443,956 deliveries in the three-month period, which is almost 5 percent lower than a year ago but still above Wall Street forecasts.

Tesla’s stock price isn’t quite back to where it started this year, but the round trip is almost complete. The latest rally adds up to 30 percent returns over the past 30 days–a welcome reversal after a not-so-great first few months of 2024, which included layoffs, Cybertruck recalls, and a single-day stock decline of about 12 percent in January.

It’s climbed more than 50 percent since it hit a one-year low on April 22. As of Tuesday’s closing price, the stock remains down a little less than eight percent year-to-date.

Many analysts had muted expectations for Tesla on account of choppy demand for EVs around the world. The team at Wells Fargo, for one, said before the news that heightened competition and weaker interest in the U.S. and Europe would drag on the EV sector for the foreseeable future.

Yet Chinese rivals Li Auto and XPeng, like Tesla, also saw better-than-expected deliveries in the quarter, which suggests the industry at large could be on the upswing.

Dan Ives, a long-time Tesla bull, told clients Tuesday that the delivery figures mark a “huge comeback performance” for the company and a sign of good news to come. “While it’s been a difficult period for Tesla and the company has been through some significant cost reductions (roughly 10-15 percent) to preserve its bottom line/profitability, it appears better days are now ahead as the growth story returns,” Ives wrote in a note.

Deliveries aside, Ives said he’s looking toward Tesla’s RoboTaxi announcement in August, which should help investors get a clearer picture of how the stock is not just a bet on broader EV adoption.