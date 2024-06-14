Elon Musk Just Secured a $56 Billion Bag. Shareholders Had Already Started Celebrating

The market knows it doesn’t make sense to cut pay for someone who creates exponential returns for investors.

Elon Musk won’t be celebrating his $56 billion pay package alone.

Even before the vote was finalized Thursday, Wall Street fueled Tesla stock to a 3 percent gain on the prospect of a green light. The stock rally said what detractors could not: The market recognizes the value Musk generates for shareholders.

If you gauge the vote based on shareholder value alone, approval looks like table stakes. Eccentric as he may be, Musk has generated enormous stock returns over the past several years, and investors know Tesla can’t afford to lose him. The decision to keep Musk’s payday intact–and move Tesla to Texas–passed by a healthy margin. Shares of Tesla climbed further in after-hours trading.

“Capitalism lives to fight for another day,” said Nancy Tengler, the chief executive of Laffer Tengler Investments. “What the retail shareholder understands is that not only did Elon create value for Tesla shareholders during that period, but he has and is creating value for society.”

To be clear, the critics are indeed correct in saying $56 billion is a ridiculous payday. It’s an absurd amount of money–but it’s going to someone who generated an absurd degree of shareholder value. Value that, just a few years ago, was deemed impossible.

Tesla first approved the package in 2018, when the stock changed hands at about $23. It was agreed then that Musk would be granted the option to buy more than 300 million shares if he met a series of extreme revenue and valuation goals, which no one expected him to do. Musk, meanwhile, agreed to receive nothing if he fell short.

For context, here’s how New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin described the arrangement at the time:

“If Mr. Musk were somehow to increase the value of Tesla to $650 billion–a figure many experts would contend is laughably impossible and would make Tesla one of the five largest companies in the United States, based on current valuations–his stock award could be worth as much as $55 billion.” Musk has accomplished these ambitions. But critics have nonetheless called foul–for reasons ranging from business to politics to an ostensible sense of fairness.

Markets have shrugged off those concerns for now.