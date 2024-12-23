The Fed’s Stuck in a Wrestling Match With Financial Markets

Investors and the central bank can’t get on same page about where interest rates are headed.

For all the buzz around artificial intelligence and the Trump Trade, the Federal Reserve continues to dominate the narrative in financial markets.

Through most of 2024, that’s been a boon for asset prices. The S&P 500 has soared 25 percent year-to-date, valuations have ballooned to 2022-levels and bitcoin continues to flirt with six-figures. Institutional and retail investors alike have piled in, emboldened by the belief that the Fed would lower borrowing costs sooner than later. Policymakers shot down that assumption last week.

While the Fed has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points since September, the December meeting revealed upward revisions to the outlook for interest rates and inflation. “When the risk-free rate goes up, it raises the bar for returns on equities, particularly in a situation where returns in equities have been driven entirely by a handful of tech stocks,” wrote Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok in a Saturday note. Markets recalibrated and sold off on the news that cheaper capital may not arrive so quickly, underscoring the fragility of a rally built on policy optimism.

The big disconnect Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the December rate cut as a “close call.” At the same time, Wall Street had assigned a 95 percent probability for the move, highlighting the disconnect between both counterparts. Two critical questions come to mind:

Is the Fed making decisions based on market expectations or economic data? Are investors so fixated on cheap capital that they are ignoring economic data? Because Powell’s latest messaging is at odds with recent hot inflation prints, these questions are sure to shape how markets move in 2025. As Opening Bell Daily has covered, the cutting cycle so far has been guided more by sentiment than economic data. Powell & Co. have gone to great lengths to avoid surprising markets, but in doing so, they may have created a feedback loop that leaves investors vulnerable to a pullback if inflation and rates remain elevated. The Fed appears to be gaining control once again, yet a handful of tailwinds could end up putting markets back in charge.