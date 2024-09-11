Trump vs. Harris: How the Candidates Want to Reshape Taxes for Corporate America

The two diverge on their vision for how much corporate tax they want to levy on businesses in 2025.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former US President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.. Photo credit: Getty

Intriguing as the Trump-Harris debate proved, it did not entirely clarify the former president’s or current VP’s vision for taxing American businesses.

As politicians tend to do, the barbs and boilerplate rhetoric prevented a clear discussion on policy and data. That said, both candidates acknowledge that inflation and cost of living are becoming untenable, though they diverge on how they intend to spur economic growth.

The chart below shows how each wants to change the corporate tax rate, which currently sits at 21 percent. Harris wants to hike that by about one-third to 28 percent, while Trump wants to lower it by 28.5 percent to a 15 percent rate.

According to Gavekal Research, a more realistic proposal for Trump hovers closer to 20 percent, given the potential gridlock in the House or Senate.

In his first term, he led the charge in lowering the corporate tax rate to the current level.

Theoretically, a lower corporate tax allows companies to deploy their own capital more effectively, making the business more competitive and raising share prices. This in turn should attract more investments into these businesses. Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that dropping to a 15 percent corporate tax rate could “arithmetically” boost S&P 500 earnings by roughly 4 percent.

Tax hikes, on the other hand, have the opposite effect. The bank forecasted that Harris’ plan could reduce S&P 500 company earnings by roughly 5 percent.

Using data and estimates from the Tax Foundation, Opening Bell Daily produced the following chart that illustrates how economic growth, as measured by GDP, could fluctuate depending on the corporate tax rate.