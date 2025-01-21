How Trump Could Move Markets and Reshape the Economy

Trump has vowed to cut taxes and implement tariffs, among other initiatives that will affect the economy.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. Photo credit: Getty

President Donald Trump’s second White House stint is officially underway, and as evident in his inauguration’s guest list, it’s no longer contrarian for business leaders to support his administration.

More than $1.3 trillion in combined net worth sat behind the Trump family at the Monday ceremony, according to Bloomberg calculations. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg headlined the group, and the billionaire CEOs of Apple, Alphabet, and LVMH sat nearby. “The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump said after being sworn in, adding that he would reverse the “American decline” catalyzed by the Biden administration. Some takeaways from his speech:

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Alluded to expanding U.S. territories with the phrase “manifest destiny”

Declared a national emergency at the southern border

Declared a “national energy emergency” and vowed to export more U.S. oil

He wants to make the U.S. a “manufacturing nation once again”

Aims to establish an “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs from foreign sources

Declared the government will recognize only two genders, male and female

Declared the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed the Gulf of America Notably, the 47th president inherits a country with annual inflation at 2.9 percent, unemployment at 4.1 percent, and stock and cryptocurrency markets hovering near record highs. Plus, GDP is currently trending at 3.1 percent. Broadly, the economic landscape remains more robust than anyone predicted one year ago. Still, some economists—like the chief data-cruncher at the IMF—have warned that Trump’s policy mix of potential tariffs, tax cuts, and curtailed immigration could spur an inflation rebound. Others, though, point to his deregulatory bent as reason to believe inflation will slow.

During Trump’s first term, he implemented tariffs on roughly $380 billion worth of products from U.S. trade partners and the impact was relatively muted. This time around, the president has floated higher across-the-board tariffs, though part of that is likely gamesmanship and negotiation. Among his proposals so far: A 25 percent tariff on Mexico and Canada

Gradually raising tariffs from 2 to 5 percent a month

Blanket 10-20 percent tariffs on all U.S. imports

A 60 percent tariff on goods coming from Chinese “The cost of higher tariffs include potentially higher prices for American consumers,” wrote strategists at Yardeni Research in a note Monday. “If tariffs lead to expanded capacity in the U.S., that could be disinflationary.”

It’s hard to know which, if any, of these will materialize. And even though some academics have voiced their concerns, Wall Street and business owners remain upbeat. As Opening Bell Daily has reported, equity strategists across big banks expect another strong year for the stock market, despite the mixed Fed outlook. The big banks themselves, too, expect business to boom as the White House eliminates red tape. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index climbed in December to its highest reading since October 2018, with respondents reporting more hopefulness for the new administration versus the prior. Meanwhile, the share of business owners expecting the economy to improve surged 16 points from November to its highest since 1983.