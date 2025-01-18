Trump Front-Runs Inauguration With $30 Billion Cryptocurrency Launch

The token TRUMP saw bigger gains in four hours than the S&P 500 has in three decades.

Donald Trump didn’t want to wait until his Jan. 20 inauguration to deliver on his promise to be the first crypto president.

Around 10 p.m. EST on Friday, Donald Trump launched a memecoin bearing his own name, “TRUMP.” Some traders initially thought the president-elect’s social media account was hacked, and that the token was a scam. Early hesitations, however, did nothing to stop the nascent cryptocurrency’s meteoric rise. It climbed 4,000 percent within four hours of its debut — nearly doubling the S&P 500’s return of the last 30 years in the blink of an eye.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

It had opened trading at just a few pennies, but by midday Saturday it changed hands above $30 per token. That translates to a roughly 16,944 percent return since launching, as of 1:45 p.m. ET. Some traders posted screenshots of their portfolios on social media showing TRUMP had turned them into millionaires. One important detail is that just 20 percent of the cryptocurrency’s total supply is currently available.

The other 80 percent — presumably held by the president-elect and members of his inner circle — is scheduled to gradually enter the market over the next three years. Officially, that supply is owned by the Trump-affiliate organizations CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, according to state filings. As of this writing, the market capitalization of the available tokens on the market hit $6 billion. Meanwhile, the total fully-diluted value — which represents the market cap if 100 percent of the supply was available on the market — hovered above $30.6 billion. To put that in context, that makes TRUMP roughly as valuable on paper as Hershey’s, Reddit, and Kellogg’s, and more valuable than Zoom, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the Carlyle Group.