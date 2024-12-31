Trump, Powell, and AI Shaped Markets This Year. They’ll Do It Again in 2025

The stock market has moved on every Trump and Fed move, while Magnificent Seven names have soared.

Traders watch President Donald Trump’s announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 8, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Nothing moved markets more this year than Donald Trump, the Federal Reserve, and artificial intelligence.

Asset prices have whipsawed on comments and actions centered around the two newsmakers, while the investors have yet to grow weary of an AI trade that’s ballooned to meteoric heights. The influence of the three catalysts won’t likely dissipate in 2025. The Trump Trade

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Since the election, political commentators across the aisle have concluded that Donald Trump won the White House largely due to economic factors like inflation and housing costs. Whether the president-elect is the best individual to fix those issues is an open question, but investors have expressed their optimism—before and after November 5—for Trump 2.0 by bidding up risk-assets and growth stocks. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has soared from $69,000 to $94,000 since the day before the election. After a rally earlier in the year when regulators approved trading for spot bitcoin ETFs, the cryptocurrency traded mostly sideways through the first ten months of the year.

Crypto investors continue to view Trump positively, as the president-elect is interested in launching a U.S. bitcoin strategic stockpile. It’s the second year in a row that the cryptocurrency has secured a more than 100-percent annual return. The long arm of the Fed While Chairman Jerome Powell has cut interest rates by 100 basis points since September, inflation, his team’s messaging has turned decidedly hawkish. Inflation is moving in the wrong direction and bond traders remain mixed on the forecast for the year ahead—on account of potential ramifications of tariffs as well as the uncertain Fed outlook.

At the final FOMC meeting of the year on December 18, the S&P 500 declined 2.95 percent, the largest drop on the day of a Fed meeting since 2001. No rest for AI investors Stock indexes broke record after record in 2024, and most of the winnings have been allocated to tech names that are part of the AI boom.