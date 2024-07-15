Trump Trade Bets Ramp Up After Assassination Attempt

Crypto, prediction markets, and Trump Media stock saw a boost after the shooting.

Donald Trump has officially survived an assassination attempt. Traders have since turned more bullish on his election odds and a medley of assets tied to the so-called Trump Trade.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, prediction markets spiked in favor of a Trump presidential victory.

Before the Pennsylvania rally, his odds of beating Joe Biden hovered at 59 percent, according to Polymarket. That jumped as high as 71 percent on Sunday. Betting markets can be a more reliable measure of election outcomes because the odds come from people who put money on the line, unlike conventional political polling.

Late Saturday, billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Ackman tweeted their official endorsements for the former president.

“[The shooting] makes a Trump presidency almost a slam dunk now,” Rhys Williams, chief investment officer at Wayve Capital, told me. “Importantly, he’ll likely take the Senate and House, which is probably a slight negative for bonds.”

Generally, markets tend to prefer a mixed government, as it creates gridlock for policy and regulation. While a Republican sweep could open the door to less regulation, it could also usher in more spending. Stock futures ticked higher in overnight trading. Veteran strategists say they don’t expect dramatic price action or any surges in volatility, though it’s true that there is little precedent for what just happened.

“My recollection when Reagan got shot, who was the sitting president at the time, it was not a huge impact on equity markets,” Williams said. “I don’t think you’ll have a huge reaction in equities.”

That said, shares of Trump Media jumped by double-digits overnight. Steve Sosnick, the chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, told me he expects any bump in stocks to fade before the election.

Equity markets, Sosnick explained, are “notoriously bad at digesting geopolitical events” that don’t impact earnings and cash flow. He said he’ll be watching for two specific signals: Whether VIX futures expand around the time of the election, and

Whether the yield curve steepens as bond traders weigh Trump tariffs and a growing deficit. Meanwhile, riskier and more niche corners of the market showed a brief knee-jerk reaction to the shooting. The global market cap for all cryptocurrencies climbed nearly 2 percent in the 24 hours afterward, with Bitcoin climbing roughly 2.2 percent, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The Trump-themed memecoin, MAGA, rallied about 75 percent in the hour after news broke of the attack before pulling back the morning after.

While various markets price in a second Trump term, other factors remain at play. Earnings are about to pick up momentum, a Fed rate cut looms, and a rotation into small-cap stocks could be underway.