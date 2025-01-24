Trump Just Won’t Stop Moving Markets

Stocks hit a record high as the president called for lower interest rates, signed a crypto order, and addressed Davos’ global elites.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

It’s no coincidence that President Donald Trump made two of his most market-moving proclamations the same day the stock market secured its first record of the year.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to close at 6,118.71 Thursday, hours after Trump called for lower interest rates in his speech to global elites in Davos and minutes after he signed a highly-anticipated executive order on crypto. Let’s start in Davos. Addressing the World Economic Forum crowd virtually, the president once again challenged the authority and wisdom of the Federal Reserve. “I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately,” Trump said. “They should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over.”

Those comments—which fueled a midday rally in U.S. equities—come the week before the central bank’s two-day policy meeting. Markets see no shot of a rate cut next Wednesday, and traders instead expect the first one of the year to arrive this summer. Later in the day speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump voiced further concern over policymakers’ decisions. “I think I know interest rates much better than they do,” Trump said before alluding to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. “I think I know it certainly much better than the one who’s primarily in charge of making that decision.”

Currently, the Fed’s benchmark interest rate hovers in the 4.25-4.5 percent range. In their December economic report, central bank officials pulled back their rate-cut forecast from four to two. The prediction market Kalshi, meanwhile, assigns 25 percent odds for two rate cuts in 2025. In any other era, a president demanding a say on monetary policy would headline every show and newsletter. Yet Trump upstaged himself the same day, as he often does, by introducing a Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets via executive order.

“The Working Group,” according to the executive order, “shall evaluate the potential creation and maintenance of a national digital asset stockpile and propose criteria for establishing such a stockpile, potentially derived from cryptocurrencies lawfully seized by the Federal Government through its law enforcement efforts.” Investor David Sacks, who Trump assigned as the White House crypto and AI “czar,” is set to helm the group. BREAKING: Trump just signed an executive order on crypto.



– establishes a "Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets"

– tasked with developing a strategic national digital asset stockpile

– working group is helmed by White House crypto czar David Sacks pic.twitter.com/UJRzNKn3nN — Phil Rosen (@philrosenn) January 23, 2025 In the view of the digital asset industry, the move helps Trump keep his word to be the first-ever “crypto president.”