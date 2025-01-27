Trump’s Stock Market Is Booming Like Reagan’s Did in 1985

The S&P 500 added 1.7 percent in President Trump’s first week back in office, but AI risks loom.

Investors are piling into stocks like it’s 1985.

Despite markets being closed Monday, the S&P 500 added 1.7 percent through the first week of President Donald Trump’s second term. The last time the benchmark index jumped by that much to start a presidential cycle was 1985, when Ronald Reagan sat in the Oval Office. Over the past week, the S&P 500 added $1.1 trillion in market capitalization. In that stretch, as Opening Bell Daily has covered, Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders and made a number of market-moving comments on interest rates, AI, and crypto. To be clear, President Trump entered office with animal spirits and optimism already in place. The S&P 500’s current bull run kicked off in October 2022, and it’s barely missed a beat on its way to a 71 percent return since then.

Given Trump’s Reagan-esque preference for tax cuts and a deregulatory bent, there’s little indication momentum in asset prices will reverse course. January this year—like 1985—is so far proving fruitful for investors. “President Trump’s pro-growth agenda, a reprieve from rising rates, and solid earnings thus far have recently renewed investor optimism,” said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial. Presidential comparisons aside, however, the risk of the AI trade falling flat has suddenly become top of mind for investors. On Friday, a little-known Chinese company called DeepSeek produced a free, cheap, and open-source ChatGPT-type tool that rattled some Magnificent Seven bulls.

Early testing suggests it has outperformed competitors from Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic. The company claims it built the ultra-powerful model in eight weeks with a mere $6 million (think how tiny that is next to the $500 billion AI initiative Trump just launched with OpenAI). There’s a national security angle to this that Trump will likely comment on soon. The more immediate concern for Wall Street, though, is whether this new foreign entrant to the AI race is legitimate enough to derail the American incumbents and their shareholders.