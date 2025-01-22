Investors Haven’t Felt This Good About the Stock Market Since 2021

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Investors are signaling a serious vote of confidence in President Trump’s stewardship of financial markets.

Global fund managers are so bullish on the new administration that they are holding the lowest level of cash in almost four years, according to Bank of America’s latest global fund manager survey. So far in January, the firm’s clients’ biggest allocation is squarely in U.S. equities, while investors have left just 3.9 percent to cash—the lowest since June 2021. Historically, when cash allocations drop below 4 percent it’s a “sell” signal, strategists wrote in a note Tuesday.

In any case, institutional enthusiasm for stocks remains high. Forty-one percent of BofA clients are overweight global stocks, while investors cut allocations to bonds to the lowest since October 2022. Here are the three most crowded trades: Long Magnificent Seven

Long U.S. dollar

Long crypto When asked which asset class will be the top performer of 2025, 27 percent of fund managers said U.S. equities, followed by bitcoin at 14 percent.

All of the above tracks with how stocks performed on the first trading day of Trump 2.0. Each of the three benchmark indexes finished Tuesday in the green, more than 80 percent of the S&P 500 climbed, and small-cap stocks surged to a one-month high. Both bitcoin and gold, too, hovered near records. While bears remain concerned about stretched valuations and speculative bubbles, the fundamentals underpinning stocks continue to come in stronger than expected. The Magnificent Seven, for instance, is expected to see fourth-quarter earnings growth of 21.7 percent year-over-year, FactSet data shows.