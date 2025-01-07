Fast Growth Is Less About Spending, More About Sending

From shipping goods to sending out invoices and proposals, speed matters. Here’s how to get into the fast lane.

Small business confidence in the U.S. is on the rise once again and many small business owners are upbeat about business conditions for 2016. Shifts in technology, mobility, and information are helping create new opportunities for small businesses, which is fueling that confidence.

So, what should small businesses do now to start taking full advantage of these growth opportunities? First and foremost, I recommend simplifying sending–shipping and mailing–operations to reduce complexity, better meet changing customer needs and accelerate growth. Cutting Through Complexity As you’ve probably witnessed first-hand in your own business, technology is changing the way business is done. From cloud-based applications to online billing systems, technology is replacing many manual and inefficient processes to help businesses of all sizes operate more effectively in today’s connected world of commerce.

In this new world of commerce, sending–which includes everything you send out, from parcels and flats to bills and statements–has become even more critical as businesses compete for and serve new clients remotely and connect with partners, vendors and suppliers. However, businesses face an uphill challenge to manage increasing complexity and growing volumes of shipping. Why Technology is The Answer, and The Problem There are three key factors contributing to the increase in complexity for sending–all stemming from technology.

First, outdated processes and inefficient tools–small businesses often rely on simple, yet ineffective tools, for many of their critical sending processes. For example, many SMBs keep their key client addresses scattered across multiple physical and digital formats, including email address books, browser-based email contact lists, physical mailing lists, business cards, post-it notes, etc. This can be a major handicap when it comes to managing customer addresses and other key client information.

Second, shipping carriers offer many service and rate alternatives. Technology is enabling carriers to offer a broad range of options. Unfortunately, there are often an overwhelming number of alternatives–far too many for SMBs, without a dedicated shipping staff, to evaluate.

Third, businesses are more digitally dependent–even SMBs. Customers are engaging with businesses of all sizes through a variety of channels, including email, text and social media. And thanks to smartphones, tablets, and Wi-Fi, these digital connections are adding to the overall complexity of and need to connect digital with physical. The more digital dependent business becomes, the more critical physical sending becomes. Let’s explore this last point. These new digital connections support business, but don’t replace the need for a physical transaction or experience. Take doctors, lawyers, and dentists for example; they need to physically send documents and items, from dental molds and blood samples to appointment reminders and statements, as part of their work. Digital technologies enable these businesses to better serve their clients, which in turn drives more sending. Three Steps to Success While SMBs would benefit greatly from a simpler and more efficient sending process, most default to the same manual and time consuming processes and tools they always have. Here are three things you can do now to start taking control of your sending operations: