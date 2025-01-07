Sponsored Content
Fast Growth Is Less About Spending, More About Sending
From shipping goods to sending out invoices and proposals, speed matters. Here’s how to get into the fast lane.
BY MARK SHEARER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, PITNEY BOWES INC., AND PRESIDENT, SMB SOLUTIONS
Small business confidence in the U.S. is on the rise once again and many small business owners are upbeat about business conditions for 2016. Shifts in technology, mobility, and information are helping create new opportunities for small businesses, which is fueling that confidence.
So, what should small businesses do now to start taking full advantage of these growth opportunities? First and foremost, I recommend simplifying sending–shipping and mailing–operations to reduce complexity, better meet changing customer needs and accelerate growth.
Cutting Through Complexity
As you’ve probably witnessed first-hand in your own business, technology is changing the way business is done. From cloud-based applications to online billing systems, technology is replacing many manual and inefficient processes to help businesses of all sizes operate more effectively in today’s connected world of commerce.
In this new world of commerce, sending–which includes everything you send out, from parcels and flats to bills and statements–has become even more critical as businesses compete for and serve new clients remotely and connect with partners, vendors and suppliers. However, businesses face an uphill challenge to manage increasing complexity and growing volumes of shipping.
Why Technology is The Answer, and The Problem
There are three key factors contributing to the increase in complexity for sending–all stemming from technology.
- First, outdated processes and inefficient tools–small businesses often rely on simple, yet ineffective tools, for many of their critical sending processes. For example, many SMBs keep their key client addresses scattered across multiple physical and digital formats, including email address books, browser-based email contact lists, physical mailing lists, business cards, post-it notes, etc. This can be a major handicap when it comes to managing customer addresses and other key client information.
- Second, shipping carriers offer many service and rate alternatives. Technology is enabling carriers to offer a broad range of options. Unfortunately, there are often an overwhelming number of alternatives–far too many for SMBs, without a dedicated shipping staff, to evaluate.
- Third, businesses are more digitally dependent–even SMBs. Customers are engaging with businesses of all sizes through a variety of channels, including email, text and social media. And thanks to smartphones, tablets, and Wi-Fi, these digital connections are adding to the overall complexity of and need to connect digital with physical. The more digital dependent business becomes, the more critical physical sending becomes.
Let’s explore this last point. These new digital connections support business, but don’t replace the need for a physical transaction or experience. Take doctors, lawyers, and dentists for example; they need to physically send documents and items, from dental molds and blood samples to appointment reminders and statements, as part of their work. Digital technologies enable these businesses to better serve their clients, which in turn drives more sending.
Three Steps to Success
While SMBs would benefit greatly from a simpler and more efficient sending process, most default to the same manual and time consuming processes and tools they always have. Here are three things you can do now to start taking control of your sending operations:
- Take a look at available technology. Yes, technology has introduced more complexity into the sending process, which has created new problems. But the fact is, technology is also providing some useful tools to simplify the process and solve those problems. For example, technology solutions can help you get the right data and immediately apply it, so you can stop spending so much time hand writing air bills. Check out what’s available right now to streamline your way through the complexity.
- Optimize and standardize sending processes, company-wide. Do a sending audit, looking at all operational behaviors. Are you doing mail in one place and packages in another? Where are tracking numbers kept? Are you paying different rates to the same carrier? Are different people in the organization sending differently? You can optimize the process by keeping all parcel sending in one place; putting all tracking numbers in one database; reviewing all carrier rates; and creating a standard sending policy. Not having visibility into how sending is done within your organization is costing you money.
- Put meeting customer needs and maintaining customer contact at the center of your sending strategy. Use the carrier or carriers that best serve the area your customer is in. Provide sending options for purchases that meet or beat your competition on cost and delivery times. Offer ready access to samples and detailed printed documentation. Remember, in today’s digital world, sending is now an important way to physically contact your customers.
Simplifying your sending processes becomes even more critical to your business as the cost of sending edges up. Several large carriers have recently hiked their rates and the USPS will increase their parcel rates in January 2016.
Have a great and profitable 2016!
