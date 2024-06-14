I Was Exhausted, Overwhelmed, and on the Verge of Burnout. Then I Hit the Figurative ‘Do Not Disturb Button’ on My Life

Behind the glossy mask of social media, the true stories of entrepreneurs are often far more complex — and far more inspiring. As a female business owner who has weathered both dizzying highs and profound lows, I’ve learned that the path to lasting success requires more than just external achievements.

My journey over the past few years has been a rollercoaster ride — one minute, I was celebrating one milestone after another as my company continued to grow, and the next I was faced with the loss of a major customer, rebuilding my team, property loss from a major storm, and constant travel. I was often on the verge of burnout, exhausted, and overwhelmed. Despite my outward prosperity, I struggled to find the space to truly rest and recharge.

In the midst of the chaos and demands that consumed my every waking hour, I knew I needed to find a way to quiet the noise and distractions. So I decided to retreat. My chosen form of self-care was stepping away, even if just for brief moments, from the endless responsibilities I faced at work and home. While a full-fledged vacation was simply not possible, I stopped automatically answering every phone call that came through. I sought out a therapist I truly connected with. Most importantly, I was intentional about carving out quiet pockets of time alone where I could process my thoughts and grapple with my new normal. It sounds simple, but it was highly effective for me. It was in these mental escapes that I was finally able to reconcile and embrace the woman I had evolved into, letting go of the person I had been or the masks I had donned over the years just to survive. It was in these moments of solitude and reflection that I finally found the clarity I had been desperately craving.

As I peeled back the layers of constant busyness, I began to see things with a newfound perspective. I realized that so many of the thoughts and concerns that had been weighing me down were really just unnecessary distractions — things that were taking up valuable space in my mind without truly serving my highest priorities.

This introspective pause allowed me to reprioritize and really get back in touch with the core goals and values that had first inspired me. I was able to reanalyze my business strategy, honing in on the initiatives that were truly mission-critical. On a personal level, I had the chance to thoughtfully evaluate my relationships, my self-care habits, and my overall mental and emotional well-being. Peeling back the layers in this way revealed a deeper truth — there was important internal work that I needed to do in order to not just thrive, but ultimately survive the rigors of entrepreneurship. It was a humbling realization, but also an empowering one. Focusing on that internal work was a painful process, but it ultimately allowed me to reframe my understanding of what it means to be a successful entrepreneur. I realized that the trappings of success — the accolades, the material gains, the admiration of others — do not automatically translate to inner peace and fulfillment. In fact, the very forces that drove my external achievements threatened to strip away my humanity and leave me feeling like a mere “resource” rather than a whole person.

But through this struggle, I also discovered the key to sustainable success. By prioritizing self-care and making time to restore and refresh myself, I was able to find the balance I so desperately needed. No longer did I have to choose between my professional ambitions and my personal well-being. Instead, I learned that the two are inextricably linked.

Now, I’m driven to share this wisdom with other female entrepreneurs. Success is not about grinding yourself into the ground, but about cultivating the resilience and inner resources to weather the storms. It’s about giving yourself permission to rest, recharge, and reconnect with the passions that first ignited your entrepreneurial journey. The road ahead may still have its challenges, but I now face them with a renewed sense of energy and purpose. By weaving self-care into the fabric of my daily life, I’ve unlocked a level of fulfillment that goes far beyond any single business triumph. And I hope my story can inspire others to do the same.

