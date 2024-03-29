Forming a Sister Circle for Entrepreneurial Support

As Women’s History Month ends, I want to honor the women of emergency management — the unsung heroes of the industry, and one of my best forms of support.

In the first phase of my professional career, I proudly served in state government in the field of emergency management. A field many are unaware of until disaster strikes, emergency management has been historically dominated by men — male police and fire officials — with women often serving in support roles. I faced challenges every day, but I found kindred spirits in some of the other women rising through the ranks with me. We formed an informal sister circle, and those relationships helped me grow as an emergency management professional and leader.

Jumping into the private sector, I recognized early on in my journey that entrepreneurship can easily lead to isolation if you’re not careful. I thought back to my sister circle, and decided to form a new one with fellow women who were entrepreneurs and leaders in the field. Today, I can say without question that forming this sister circle was essential to my success as a business owner.

My sister circle has honed their leadership and entrepreneurial skills alongside me in the disaster arena. Think about those haunting images from 9/11, Hurricane Andrew, Katrina, or Superstorm Sandy: the survivors, the rescuers, and the press conferences. What you didn’t see were the women like me in the trenches, sitting across from survivors, filling out paperwork, holding hands, or offering food and water. These are the women who now have my back and support me through difficult business challenges. In moments of crisis, it’s the women of emergency management whom I want by my side. Through their influence, they have challenged traditional norms and revolutionized how we support people during their darkest hours. They defied societal expectations, paving the way for a new generation of leaders in disaster recovery. We now support one another as leaders.

Within my circle, I am honored to have women like Margaret Larson, Marcia Warfel, Chauncia Johnson, and Necole Holton — esteemed members of the Women of Emergency Management community. Together, we navigate challenges, uplift one another, and create a powerful network of support. Their stories of resilience and unwavering dedication have served as beacons of inspiration, guiding me through the highs and lows of this demanding profession.

The stories of these remarkable women deserve to be told, celebrated, and cherished: Margaret’s career took flight in the 1990s when she joined the ranks of a newly formed FEMA. Her role was pivotal in administering federal programs focused on domestic preparedness. Little did she know that her tireless efforts would lay the foundation for several programs that remain influential to this day. Margaret’s work echoes through time, a testament to her tenacity and vision.

Then there’s Marcia, who has been my unofficial mentor throughout the years. Observing her in action as one of the few women in a state leadership role during an activation inspired me. But what truly captivated me was witnessing the behavior of high-ranking government officials and military personnel under her chain of command. Why, you ask? Well, Marcia barely breaks five feet tall! Yet, she commanded the room with style and grace, leaving us all amused and in awe of her subject matter expertise and exceptional leadership.

In a world where conformity often reigns, there are exceptional individuals who dare to challenge the status quo and advocate for the underdog. That perfectly describes Chauncia. She is a passionate entrepreneur who not only built a successful business, but has also dedicated her life to speaking up and driving meaningful change. And, of course, I have to mention Necole, whom I quickly connected with while serving in the field. Necole, who often refers to herself as a Georgia peach, is known for her Southern charm. Her name resonates throughout this country as an expert in the industry. However, survivors and colleagues alike will tell you that how she makes someone feel while in her company is her most impactful asset.

While these ladies represent only a small fraction of women who serve in the field, they represent the backbone of emergency management efforts and have been instrumental in keeping me focused and inspired on my business journey. Who are your Margaret, Marcia, Chauncia, and Necole? Who is in your sister circle?

As we reflect on women’s contributions this month, take a moment to celebrate your sister circle, or build one if you do not already have one. Celebrate the women who have contributed to your success and who stand shoulder to shoulder with you to make a difference.

