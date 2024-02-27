How a Canine Encounter Changed the Course of My Business

Picture this: around two years ago, I was being pursued relentlessly by a partner firm interested in merging with my company. Three months into the negotiations, we were deep in discussions about terms, corporate roles, and responsibilities. Meanwhile, my company had its sights set on a promising airport job, and I had a pre-bid conference to attend.

No problem, I thought. I’m a master of multitasking.

So, there I was, en route to the pre-bid meeting, phone in hand, engaged in a critical call with the lead consultant for the merger. I considered myself a pro at balancing multiple tasks, and I figured I could handle the negotiation conversation while grabbing a quick bite at a local restaurant. What could possibly go wrong? Arriving early, I spotted a charming eatery with both indoor and outdoor seating. The weather was lovely, so I opted for an al fresco experience. There were four tables outside, and to my delight, the third one was available. I motioned to the waitress, still deep in conversation, indicating my desire to claim the vacant table. She quickly wiped it clean and gave me an approving nod. Perfect, I thought, a seamless blend of business and dining.

I muted my line as the consultant presented their offer and made my way toward the table, phone glued to my ear, papers in hand. But just as I was about to take my seat, chaos erupted. Out of nowhere, a dog, comfortably lying under its owner’s chair at the adjacent table, decided it was time for some unexpected excitement.

With the agility of an Olympic sprinter, the dog darted through the chairs, leaped into the air, and, to my utter shock, sunk its teeth right into my behind. Yes, you read that correctly — a surprise canine ambush! As the dog clung onto my pants for dear life, its owner frantically attempted to dislodge the determined pooch. Meanwhile, I found myself in a precarious predicament, desperately trying to maintain my composure so as not to let on to the consultant what was happening. After all, who wants to admit to being attacked by a dog in the middle of a high-stakes negotiation?

Amidst the chaos, the consultant wrapped up their offer, unaware of the canine drama unfolding on my end. And there I was, silent on the line, pants still being gnawed upon. The consultant interpreted my silence as dissatisfaction with their proposal and quickly followed up with another, higher offer. Talk about a hilarious misunderstanding!

Finally, unable to contain the absurdity any longer, I unmuted my line and uttered the words that would forever change the dynamics of our negotiation: “I’ve just been bitten by a dog. I’ll need some time to consider your offer before making a decision.” You can imagine the consultant’s shock. Their concern for my well-being quickly took center stage as they inquired about the severity of the situation. I assured him I was OK, but I promptly ended the call. The owner of the dog, feeling incredibly remorseful, even offered to buy me lunch as a gesture of apology. Needless to say, I ordered the most expensive item on the menu. I decided not to press charges and accepted their goodwill.

After the incident, I needed a stiff drink to calm my nerves. I proceeded to my pre-bid meeting at the airport, feeling like the protagonist in a surreal comedy film. And just when I thought the adventure was over, I couldn’t resist calling the consultant back on my way home to deliver a punchline they wouldn’t soon forget.

“Guess what,” I said, chuckling into the phone, “God must have been really displeased with your offer. I was just about to accept your offer and he sent a dog to bite some sense into me!” The consultant was taken aback, caught between laughter and disbelief. Who knew divine intervention could manifest itself in the form of a feisty canine during business negotiations?

Ultimately, I rejected the consultant’s offer, and we didn’t proceed with the acquisition. It wasn’t because it wasn’t a strong offer, but rather because I decided that my company was on the right track, and a merger at that time would disrupt the progress we had made.

This entire experience taught me something important: as entrepreneurs, we must always expect the unexpected. Whether we’re navigating merger talks or dealing with unexpected doggy encounters, life has a way of injecting humor into our most serious moments. Embrace the absurdity, find joy in the unexpected, and never forget that even in the world of business, a little laughter may be the clarity you need before making a major decision.

