How Having Tuned Into This Sitcom as a Kid Influences How I Show Up in My Business Today

In a nostalgic journey back to the days when I eagerly awaited Thursday nights, the lyrics of the iconic Aretha Franklin theme song for the sitcom A Different World resurface in my mind. “Here’s a chance to make it / If we focus on our goals. If you dish it, we can take it…”

As young kids, my cousins and I would rush to the living room, sprawling across the floor, captivated by the television screen. For many of us, Hillman College represented a revered Black mecca, where youth, intelligence, and Blackness were lauded and celebrated.

Reflecting on the upcoming 10-city HBCU tour undertaken by the cast, I find myself pondering how the characters from A Different World have accompanied me on my journey into corporate America. Characters like Kim Reese, Whitley Gilbert, and Freddie Brooks resonated with me personally. Through Kim Reese, I learned the value of diligent study. Like me, she was an overachiever, driven by the desire to make her parents proud, in her case by pursuing a medical career. She grappled with the need for their support while yearning to establish her independence. Her resolution to this dilemma was to work multiple jobs while managing a full course load — a familiar narrative for many students. Dwayne Wayne, another driven individual, taught us the significance of mathematics and understanding numbers. For me, his emphasis on showing your work and explaining your process proved to be indispensable lessons in the realm of business.

Whitley Gilbert, my kindred spirit, underwent a remarkable transformation from a privileged freshman to a self-assured business executive and eventually a teacher. This evolution struck a chord with me: growing up, many considered me to be a “pampered Princess.” And even for those who couldn’t directly relate to Whitley’s experience, her sense of fashion was inspiring. Whitley effortlessly commanded attention not only through her style, but also with her distinctive voice. Love her or loathe her, her character compelled us to see a different facet of the Black woman’s experience — and taught us the importance of commanding every room we walked in.

Freddie Brooks enlightened us on the power of using our voices. She fearlessly challenged the status quo and voiced her opinions, regardless of their popularity. Driven by her convictions, Freddie embarked on a journey as a socially awkward and out-of-place young woman and eventually discovered her place on a predominantly Black campus, shedding light on the experiences of biracial women. Freddie showed me that even the socially awkward could emerge as a leader. Ron Johnson, the free-spirited character of the bunch, perpetually sought shortcuts. Despite encountering bumps along his college journey, he demonstrated that the college experience could yield unexpected outcomes. Ron’s passion for business eventually led him to become a musician and embrace entrepreneurship. Curiously, it wasn’t his entrepreneurial path that inspired me, but rather his carefree spirit. Regardless of the circumstances, Ron always managed to infuse fun into every situation, fully embracing the college experience.

I closely connected with each character: I witnessed their trials and tribulations as they navigated the complexities of semi-adulthood and saw how, amid their brilliance, their humanity shone through. I glimpsed myself in their beliefs, struggles, and triumphs.

So, for my fellow entrepreneurs endeavoring to find their footing, I offer this wisdom gleaned from A Different World — stride into every room with the confidence and charisma of Whitley Gilbert. Meticulously prepare and plan like Kimberly Reese. Comprehend the power of numbers like Dwayne Wayne. Master the art of defending your position like Freddie Brooks. And above all, relish every day with the exuberance of Ron Johnson by finding the humor in stressful situations!

