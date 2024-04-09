My Business Remains Small, 13 Years After Its Founding. I Like It That Way

Being “intentionally small” has allowed me to pursue a goal more important to me than growth or expansion: making a difference in the world around me.

When my business got hired for the first time on a hazard mitigation planning project, I was invited to attend the lead firm’s holiday party. At the party, I listened to the owner’s emotional speech as he celebrated his company’s rapid growth. And I must admit, the allure of leading a large team and providing employment and security to numerous families consumed my thoughts as I listened. Giving my own version of his speech became my definition of success.

Driven by this vision, I immersed myself in research, exploring various avenues to turn my growth goals into reality. The possibilities, including internal growth, strategic expansion, and even geographic reach, seemed endless. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures all presented themselves as potential pathways to growth. I began to craft a plan to expand my firm, eagerly anticipating the day I could host my own grand holiday celebration.

But as I dug deeper into my research, I stumbled upon potential obstacles that could hinder successful growth. Would my office have enough space to accommodate more employees? Could my technology and logistics handle the demands of a larger team? Would the morale of my employees suffer as we tried to keep everyone engaged and recognized? And did I have enough money saved up to support a bigger team during lean times? Only time would tell. But what I did immediately understand is that managing growth isn’t as simple as just hiring more people and getting more contracts.

This realization led me to think about the best ways to measure growth. Just as there are various avenues for expansion, there are myriad options for measuring it. Should I compare profitability, track sales increases, tally employee and client numbers, or seek external evaluations to assess growth?

As I reflected upon my firm and looked deep into the mirror, I realized that my original goal of positively impacting families through income and security was actually more important to me than any of these metrics. What truly mattered to me was not just getting bigger, but making a significant impact. I want to leave a profound internal and external impression in the world–to enhance the lives of my clients (including municipalities, communities, and vulnerable populations) and leave them in a better state than when I first encountered them. While I acknowledge the importance of having the right employees and key resources, my ultimate measure of growth lies in the positive influence I wield.

That’s why I chose to “grow” my firm by quantifying the total impact we make, employing a combined algorithm that factors in the number of employees and families we affect as well as the transformative outcomes we deliver to our clients, such as job creation, grant acquisition, infrastructure completion, and meeting community need).

Today, my business remains a small company–or rather, an “intentionally small” company. Our growth objectives extend beyond merely expanding our workforce and resources. We actively seek opportunities to make a difference in the lives of our clients. We strive to serve those who have been overlooked by our competitors, and those who genuinely require our assistance. And in our eyes, we are a colossal firm.

