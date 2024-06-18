The Unfulfilled Promise of Diversity and Inclusion in Corporate America

Juneteenth is meant to be a day of celebration and hope. This year, as we evaluate our lack of progress on DEI, it takes on a more somber tone.

As a Black business owner, tomorrow’s Juneteenth celebration holds deep significance for me. It’s a bittersweet moment as we reflect on the long and arduous struggle for racial justice in America.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously stated, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Unfortunately, when that bend occurs, it sometimes swings back toward the status quo.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 and the subsequent global racial awakening, numerous companies–large and small–publicly pledged to address systemic inequities within their organizations. They volunteered to conduct internal reviews, reexamine their practices and policies, and create more opportunities for African Americans. As a result, the role of chief diversity officer was established, symbolizing a commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, as time has passed, it has become clear that achieving true DEI goes far beyond superficial or symbolic gestures. True progress requires genuine buy-in from leadership, adequate funding, strategic recruiting efforts, and systemic changes that challenge historically entrenched power structures. Regrettably, many businesses have fallen woefully short of their initial promises, leaving their commitments to DEI largely unfulfilled.

The creation of the CDO position was a step in the right direction, signaling recognition of the need for change. Yet, these roles often became mere figureheads, lacking the necessary authority, resources, and support from leadership to drive meaningful transformation. By designating a single individual to oversee diversity and inclusion, organizations were able to shift responsibility without making substantial changes to organizational practices or policies. CDOs were left to navigate the complexities of DEI on their own, often without the backing required to have a lasting impact.

Consequently, CDOs are often blamed for the lack of progress we’ve made on DEI and are frequently expected to singlehandedly transform deeply entrenched systems of inequality. Facing obstacles such as limited funding and resistance from leadership, many CDOs have chosen to step down or have been terminated from their positions. Further complicating matters, since many of these roles were filled by African Americans or other underrepresented individuals, their efforts were sometimes viewed with skepticism, characterized as self-serving, radical, or simply symbolic placeholders within traditional power structures. Trapped in a role offering little real influence, they lost the support of both the people they represented and the leadership they reported to. Whether true or not, this often gave the appearance of the CDO being set up to fail.

Achieving meaningful DEI requires a comprehensive, organization-wide approach that goes beyond hiring practices to also address the advancement and retention of underrepresented talent. It necessitates a fundamental shift in organizational culture, where diversity is not just tolerated, but celebrated, and where inclusion is embedded in every decision-making process.

To honor their commitments, companies must prioritize the allocation of resources, engage in ongoing dialogue, and implement tangible actions that dismantle systemic barriers. This includes reevaluating hiring practices, investing in professional development and mentorship programs, and fostering an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are valued and respected. As we reflect on the four years since the tragic killing of George Floyd, Langston Hughes’s haunting question lingers: “What happens to a dream deferred?”

The promise of meaningful social change that sparked in 2020 has, in many ways, given way to a sobering reality. We must ask ourselves: Are we truly better off today than we were four years ago? Or have we, as a society, regressed and stood further away from the vision of true equity and inclusion?

Only time will tell if American businesses can genuinely honor the commitments they made to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the wake of 2020’s racial reckoning. The creation of CDO roles and other initiatives were hailed as steps in the right direction at the time, but far too often have amounted to little more than symbolic gestures. The backlash against DEI efforts in the past couple of years–including, more recently, legal backlash against funds and organizations that cater to underrepresented founders–has only compounded the problem, leading more organizations to slowly revert back to “business as usual” and leave underrepresented groups to grapple with the weight of a broken promise. So, as we celebrate Juneteenth, we must rededicate ourselves to the vital work of holding companies and leaders accountable. The dream of equal opportunity must not be allowed to continue to be deferred. The arc of the moral universe may bend toward justice, but it is up to us to ensure that it does not swing back toward the status quo. The fight for equity and representation must remain a top priority–not just during moments of crisis, but as a steadfast, unwavering commitment to building a more just and inclusive society for all.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.