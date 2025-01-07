10 Reasons Why These Companies Are Winning at Benefits

The Principal 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security are shining examples of how to keep employees engaged through workplace benefits.

BY JERRY RIPPERGER , VICE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING FOR RETIREMENT AND INVESTOR SERVICES AT THE PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

David Letterman may have retired, but he left us with an important tool: The Top 10 list. This easy shorthand for the best of the best is a coveted place to land.

For each of the past 14 years, the Principal Financial Group (PFG) has recognized 10 companies that do an outstanding job of providing financial security for their employees through employee benefits, tools, resources, and outstanding corporate cultures. The program–which is open to companies with five to 1,000 employees–recognizes employers that support and encourage employees’ long-term financial well-being. The 2015 winners are: Company Industry Number of Employees Alterman Group Construction 750 Atrion Information Technology 273 Customized Energy Solutions Energy/Renewables 115 Fishbowl Technology 103 Hudson Valley FCU Bank/Credit Union 630 International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans Non-Profit/Association 140 MSU Federal Credit Union Bank/Credit Union 595 MZA Associates Defense R&D Consulting 42 USD Group Energy Logistics/Terminalling 59 WE Insure Group Insurance/Benefits 45 They represent a cross-section of industries, firm sizes, and geographic locations. However, more important than their differences is what they have in common: healthy financial futures for their employees. Over the next two months we will be publishing a series of blog posts that share more about these companies. But why should you care? Here’s a Top 10 list of reasons why.

(10) Winning companies recognize that their benefit package is a result of choice, not chance. They carefully weighed the costs and benefits when creating their programs. (9) These are real companies with real employees facing real-life challenges. They are doing a stellar job of creating real financial well-being for their employees in the real world. (8) These companies have found that a comprehensive approach to benefits is an investment, not an expense. They expect a return on that investment, so they track and measure results and work on constant improvement.

(7) Winners go beyond the basics. They naturally provide health care, retirement, life, and disability coverage. But they also recognize the importance of work-life balance. They often offer flex time and paternity leave. Two this year also offer pet-friendly workplaces. (6) Winning companies tend to have higher productivity, employee retention, and customer satisfaction. (5) Winners make sure the basics such as life, disability, health care, and retirement are taken care of before layering on additional benefits. They make sure that employees are protected in the event of a catastrophic loss. With solid fundamentals in place, employees can build their futures.

(4) The best companies make employees responsible but give them the tools and guidance to be successful. This typically involves access to financial planning staff who can give individualized advice tailored for each person’s specific situation. (3) Designing a successful program can be hard work, but also yield big rewards. These 10 companies have already done the heavy lifting and have the trophy to prove it. (2) The companies recognize that engaged employees are the difference. They recognize that employees who feel secure and rewarded because of their benefits are probably also engaged in their work and their company.