Jere L. Simpson, founder and CEO of KiteWire, has entrepreneurial blood in his veins: KiteWire is his fourth company. One of his goals for the application software and database development firm was to create the kind of atmosphere where he would like to work if he were an employee, one built on trust and mutual interest. “I knew if I did that, it would be a great place for all our employees to work,” he says. Simpson believes that no matter how much intellectual property a company has, people are the key to its ultimate success.