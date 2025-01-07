Sponsored Content
The Leatherman Tool Group views its benefit package as a reflection of what it stands for as a company. “Our founder, Tim Leatherman, has always believed in providing jobs with strong benefits for employees and families,” explains Mindy Harter, the company’s vice president, human resources. “One of Leatherman’s core values is, ‘We care about each other’s well-being.’ Leatherman lives this value each day.
About the Company: Leatherman Tool Group manufactures innovative pocket tools, knives and accessories designed to improve people’s lives by preparing them for the expected and the unexpected. Its vision includes a commitment to forever be an Oregon manufacturing company and to share its financial success liberally with its employees.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type of business: Manufacturing
- Number of employees: 446
- Founded: 1983
- Website: www.leatherman.com
