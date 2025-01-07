Principal
At Van Meter Inc., a 100% employee-owned wholesale distribution business, the benefits package is about the “total well-being of our people,” says Karmen Wilhelm, vice president of marketing. That approach encompasses traditional areas such as health, wellness, and safety, and also includes financial stability, personal growth and development, flexible scheduling to allow for better integration of work and home life, and a very progressive parental leave program.
About the Company: Van Meter Inc. is a wholesale distribution of automation, electrical, data communication, lighting and power transmission products and services.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Type of business: Wholesale Distribution
- Number of employees: 425
- Founded: 1928
- Website: www.vanmeterinc.com
