Sponsored Content
“We are able to offer 100% health, dental, and vision because of our employee ownership. We offer 401(k) with a match to help our employee-owners achieve a diversified retirement portfolio, and our ESOP has grown at a much higher rate than the S&P 500. We also offer very aggressive diversification within our ESOP to ensure our employee-owners do not have a concentration issue in their retirement savings.” – Christopher M. Thiel, executive vice president and CFO at Alterman
About the Company:
Alterman provides complete installation expertise, 24/7 service, in-house design/build, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and fast-track construction for a wide range of electrical needs, as well as voice and data communications systems, video, access controls, security and surveillance systems and alternative energy solutions for LEED certification.
Fast Facts:
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type of business: Construction
- Number of employees: 750
- Founded: 1923
- Website: www.goalterman.com
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders