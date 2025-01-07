“We are able to offer 100% health, dental, and vision because of our employee ownership. We offer 401(k) with a match to help our employee-owners achieve a diversified retirement portfolio, and our ESOP has grown at a much higher rate than the S&P 500. We also offer very aggressive diversification within our ESOP to ensure our employee-owners do not have a concentration issue in their retirement savings.” – Christopher M. Thiel, executive vice president and CFO at Alterman