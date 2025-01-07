Principal
Sponsored Content
JAN 7, 2025
At the center of Atrion’s employee benefits strategy is the company’s core purpose of “having a positive impact on the lives of others.” That’s reflected in a suite of benefits designed to help employees maintain and improve their health wellness and work-life balance and secure their financial future.
About the Company: Atrion Inc. is a leading IT services provider that focuses on helping its clients make technology decisions to achieve better business outcomes.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Warwick, RI
- Type of business: Information Technology
- Number of employees: 273
- Founded: 1987
- Website: www.atrion.net
