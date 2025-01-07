SUBSCRIBE
JAN 7, 2025

At the center of Atrion’s employee benefits strategy is the company’s core purpose of “having a positive impact on the lives of others.” That’s reflected in a suite of benefits designed to help employees maintain and improve their health wellness and work-life balance and secure their financial future.

About the Company: Atrion Inc. is a leading IT services provider that focuses on helping its clients make technology decisions to achieve better business outcomes.

Fast Facts:

  • Location: Warwick, RI
  • Type of business: Information Technology
  • Number of employees: 273
  • Founded: 1987
  • Website: www.atrion.net
