JAN 7, 2025
At Custom Energy Solutions, the company’s employee benefits policy is philosophically aligned with its mission statement: CES describes itself as committed to empowering its clients by sharing its understanding of the workings of the energy markets and related new technologies, and supporting its clients’ operations in those markets.
About the Company: Customized Energy Solutions assists clients in managing and staying ahead of the changes in the wholesale and retail electricity and natural gas markets.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type of business: Energy/Renewables
- Number of employees: 115
- Founded: 1998
- Website: ces-ltd.com
