Sponsored Content
JAN 7, 2025
Software developer Fishbowl continually refines its benefit offerings because the health and well-being of its employees and their families is the company’s highest priority, says CEO David Williams. “For a small company, benefits programs are the single largest expenditure after payroll, but we actually don’t mind paying those costs. In fact, we always wish we could do more, and we find great joy in trying.”
About the Company: Fishbowl develops market-leading manufacturing and warehouse management software solutions for QuickBooks users.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Orem, UT
- Type of business: Technology
- Number of employees: 103
- Founded: 2001
- Website: www.fishbowlinventory.com
