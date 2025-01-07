Principal
“With the uncertainty of Social Security and the average age of our employees, we decided as an employer we needed to take more affirmative actions to educate our employees and put practices in place to help ensure their future financial goals,” – Diane Allenbaugh, Vice President of Human Resources
About the Company: Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative where members help each other achieve financial independence. HVFCU provides excellent and varied products and services in meeting the financial needs of its members while maintaining a sound financial position.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- Type of business: Credit Union
- Number of employees: 630
- Founded: 1963
- Website: www.hvfcu.org
