Given that “employee benefits” are literally its middle name, it’s probably not surprising that the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans ranks among The Principal Financial Group’s 2015 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security. “We are in the benefit business—we provide education to employers and trustees about how to effectively design and manage health or pension plans,” says CEO Michael Wilson.
About the Company: The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans is a nonprofit organization dedicated to being a leading objective and independent global source of employee benefits, compensation, and financial literacy education and information.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Brookfield, WI
- Type of business: Non-Profit/Association
- Number of employees: 140
- Founded: 1954
- Website: www.ifebp.org
