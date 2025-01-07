Principal
“Our culture at the credit union is to provide the best service to our members, and members who receive the best service tend to utilize more of the services we offer,” says April Clobes, president and CEO of MSU FCU. “To provide the best service to our members, we believe that you need the best employees, and that they should be working in an environment they enjoy.”
About the Company: MSU Federal Credit Union is a financial institution that is dedicated to providing superior service to each member and employee, allowing them to reach financial security, their goals and, ultimately, their dreams.
Fast Facts:
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- Type of business: Credit Union
- Number of employees: 595
- Founded: 1937
- Website: msufcu.org
