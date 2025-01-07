Principal
JAN 7, 2025
Robert W. Praus II, the company’s founder, president, and CEO, truly believes that MZA’s most valuable asset is its employees. “While many companies say this, very few practice what they preach,” says Steve Rehnberg, the firm’s CFO. “Mr. Praus sincerely wants MZA employees to enjoy their work and to feel they are an important part of the organization.”
About the Company: MZA Associates Corporation performs Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) research for a wide range of U.S. government projects.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type of business: R&D contractor
- Number of employees: 42
- Founded: 1991
- Website: www.mza.com
