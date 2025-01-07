Principal
Philip Visali, CEO of WE Insure Group, Inc. is quite clear about why the company provides the expansive benefits package it does. “We wanted to make sure that our employees are healthy and happy,” he says. “The health insurance we provide ensures that they have access to doctors and medication, and our paid-time-off (PTO) offering is designed to show our employees how much we appreciate them.”
About the Company: WE Insure Group Inc. maintains relationships with a multitude of top-rated insurance companies and offers its customers a wide choice of home, auto and business insurance options.
Fast Facts:
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Type of business: Insurance/Benefits
- Number of employees: 45
- Founded: 2009
- Website: weinsuregroup.com
