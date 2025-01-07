3 Ways SMBs Can Win at Employee Benefits

It seems like every day, headlines are touting the HR benefits and trends of large companies. Netflix now grants year-long parental leave! Look at Google’s new workspace! Facebook’s got hovercrafts and teleporting! (Wait, don’t they have that yet?) These large companies are successful for a variety of reasons, and their benefits play a part in that.

With all the bells and whistles some large companies offer, it’s easy to see how small businesses could have a hard time keeping up. Without an army of HR professionals, big data, or droids that deliver lunch, what’s a small business to do? Fear not. Small businesses have a few cards up their sleeve. According to U.S. Census data, nearly half of Americans are working at a small- or medium-sized business, so they must be doing something right. Here are three ways companies like yours can win at the benefits game. You can gather input from everyone. If you employ 20 people, it’s realistic to assume you can ask every single employee what matters to him or her as it relates to benefits, education, or work perks. Delivering on what’s important to your employees is a huge factor in employee retention. Fishbowl, one of this year’s 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security, is a great example. The company is committed to giving its employees a voice in choosing the coverage that best meets their individual needs. For instance, Fishbowl’s default comprehensive health plan is a high-deductible plan with an HSA option, but it recently decided to also offer an alternative plan that provides a richer benefit than the default plan. “Our goal is to reassure our employees that they have great options that align with their personal needs, which we hope will help persuade them to continue growing with Fishbowl long-term,” said Fishbowl CEO David Williams.

Oh, and did we mention that Fishbowl has an incredible 1 percent voluntary turnover? With the national average at 11 percent, that’s pretty significant and shows they have some happy employees. You can be agile. Another huge advantage smaller companies have is less corporate red tape. Decisions are streamlined, and changes are often easier to implement. Fishbowl and another winning company, WE Insure Group, Inc., have pet-friendly workplaces. When you employ 103 and 45 employees, respectively, you can assess how animal-loving your workforce is and make those kinds of decisions. It might seem small, but the little things can add up to a big difference when it comes to employee morale. You know more about your employees – without investing in big data. Every benefits expert agrees that your individual situation should influence how you insure yourself, invest, and save for the future. When you own and run a small business, you simply know more about the people who work for you, so you can more accurately tailor your benefits offerings. The CEO at Atrion Inc., another winning company, had an eye-opening experience when he found out an employee who had been deployed to Afghanistan was taking loans against his 401(k) plan to provide for his family because his active-duty pay was less than his Atrion salary. Despite the fact that Atrion’s program already followed the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) requirements, the company quickly adjusted their active-duty deployment policy and paid the difference between his active-duty and Atrion compensation. Even better, they made the policy retroactive to the employee’s deployment date. Now that is knowing what’s important to your employees.