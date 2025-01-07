3 Wrongheaded Reasons Employers Don’t Provide Employee Flexibility–and Why They Should Reconsider

Though I’m a huge cheerleader for flexible work schedules, I can totally understand why the idea makes so many executives break out in a cold sweat.

Preventing chaos is a big part of the job of being in charge of a company. To many business leaders, the idea of letting employees work from home, come in at odd hours, or work remotely from another city, sounds like nothing if not chaos in the making. As a result, they dismiss the notion out-of-hand and let their fears of the worst drive their policies. That’s really a shame. The truth is that there’s no need to be afraid of giving employees a little more freedom. In fact, in my experience, not only does creating an unusually accommodating work culture not lead to “Profit Margin End Times,” it actually makes your company a whole lot stronger.

“How so?” I’m pretending you’ve asked. Well, to help me prove my point, I thought I’d lay out some of the specific fears a lot of business leaders have and offer my friendly rebuttal. 1. “People who work from home will get less done because there are too many distractions and no oversight.” Sure, when we work at home there’s always the temptation to stay in our PJs, turn on the flat screen, and watch a Judge Judy episode or three after lunch. I mean, we’re only human, right?

But if you took care to hire responsible, respectful people, then why not consider trusting them to get their work done well and on time, and judge them on that? Forget about their hours or what may or may not distract them. Focus on their output instead of their process. In my experience, people working from home regularly get more done over the course of a day–way more–because they get back their commute time, and they don’t find themselves as distracted by the dozens of little conversations that naturally pop up in workplace. And if you ask employees who work in another city, many will tell you that they work harder and longer hours to prove to their colleagues and managers that they are actually working in an office. 2. “If you let people work remotely from another city, they’ll become disengaged from the team.”

Sure, that could happen, but if it does, it’s not because that person isn’t physically present. (Though I do think it’s a good idea for folks working out-of-state to visit headquarters several times a year. Face-to-face time is important.) Such engagement lapses happen because an employee’s manager and colleagues did a poor job keeping that person in the virtual loop. Don’t underestimate the power of Skype, FaceTime, GoToMeeting, emails, and old-fashioned phone calls to create and sustain a sense of togetherness. Sure, sitting in a conference room with the slightly pixelated faces of three colleagues looming in the monitor in the corner seems weird when you’re not used to it. But so did sending emails and texting when they first came on the scene. Technology has created amazing new ways to stay in touch. Embrace them. 3. “If we let people design their own schedules, how will we ever schedule meetings? No one will ever be around at the same time.”