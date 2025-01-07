Sponsored Content
3 Wrongheaded Reasons Employers Don’t Provide Employee Flexibility–and Why They Should Reconsider
Are you holding a tight rein on employees’ flex time options? You might want to change your ways.
BY HARRY GOTTLIEB, FOUNDER OF CHICAGO-BASED JELLYVISION AND JACKBOX GAMES
Though I’m a huge cheerleader for flexible work schedules, I can totally understand why the idea makes so many executives break out in a cold sweat.
Preventing chaos is a big part of the job of being in charge of a company. To many business leaders, the idea of letting employees work from home, come in at odd hours, or work remotely from another city, sounds like nothing if not chaos in the making.
As a result, they dismiss the notion out-of-hand and let their fears of the worst drive their policies.
That’s really a shame. The truth is that there’s no need to be afraid of giving employees a little more freedom. In fact, in my experience, not only does creating an unusually accommodating work culture not lead to “Profit Margin End Times,” it actually makes your company a whole lot stronger.
“How so?” I’m pretending you’ve asked. Well, to help me prove my point, I thought I’d lay out some of the specific fears a lot of business leaders have and offer my friendly rebuttal.
1. “People who work from home will get less done because there are too many distractions and no oversight.”
Sure, when we work at home there’s always the temptation to stay in our PJs, turn on the flat screen, and watch a Judge Judy episode or three after lunch. I mean, we’re only human, right?
But if you took care to hire responsible, respectful people, then why not consider trusting them to get their work done well and on time, and judge them on that? Forget about their hours or what may or may not distract them. Focus on their output instead of their process.
In my experience, people working from home regularly get more done over the course of a day–way more–because they get back their commute time, and they don’t find themselves as distracted by the dozens of little conversations that naturally pop up in workplace. And if you ask employees who work in another city, many will tell you that they work harder and longer hours to prove to their colleagues and managers that they are actually working in an office.
2. “If you let people work remotely from another city, they’ll become disengaged from the team.”
Sure, that could happen, but if it does, it’s not because that person isn’t physically present. (Though I do think it’s a good idea for folks working out-of-state to visit headquarters several times a year. Face-to-face time is important.) Such engagement lapses happen because an employee’s manager and colleagues did a poor job keeping that person in the virtual loop.
Don’t underestimate the power of Skype, FaceTime, GoToMeeting, emails, and old-fashioned phone calls to create and sustain a sense of togetherness. Sure, sitting in a conference room with the slightly pixelated faces of three colleagues looming in the monitor in the corner seems weird when you’re not used to it. But so did sending emails and texting when they first came on the scene. Technology has created amazing new ways to stay in touch. Embrace them.
3. “If we let people design their own schedules, how will we ever schedule meetings? No one will ever be around at the same time.”
At Jellyvision, we have people who come in at 7 and leave at 3 to pick up their kids at school. We have people who come in at 10:30 and leave at 7 to avoid suburban traffic. We have people who negotiated a four-day week. And here’s the thing: it all works out. It really does. Meetings are usually scheduled in the meaty middle of the day, and when that doesn’t work for everybody, the odd person out dials in from elsewhere. No big deal.
Also–cue Harry’s big conclusion music–I’ve found out something few realize: When people are treated as responsible human beings who have lives outside of their jobs and aren’t nickeled and dimed about every hour they work, they tend to work their butts off for you. They value your respect and trust. They feel appreciated. And when these people feel appreciated, they tend to tell their nice, talented friends and acquaintances how great your company is, and sometimes those nice, talented people apply to work with you too.
When considering these policies, ask yourself: “If I were given the flexibility to determine the hours and locations I worked, would I act responsibly? Would I work hard to get my job done, stay connected with my colleagues, and be available when my team needed me?” If the answer is “no,” then, hmm, uh … don’t apply for a job at Jellyvision, okay? But I suspect your answer is, “Yes, of course.” Well, treat your employees as you would want to be treated. Trust them as you want to be trusted. The vast majority of them will reward you for it.
