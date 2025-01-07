5 reasons 2016 is the year of the small business owner

Small business owners are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Their growth and progress underscore a steady revival of the American marketplace. In fact, more owners of small- to medium-sized businesses are going into 2016 with increased optimism about their economic future.

According to The Principal Financial Well-Being Index SM: Business Owners, both business owners and their employees can expect the coming year to bring more good things. The Index points to five signs 2016 has all the right ingredients to be the year of the small business owner. And with nearly half of all Americans employed by small- or medium-sized businesses, 2016 could be a promising year for employees, as well.

They are creating jobs. Almost all of those surveyed rate the financial health of their business as stable or growing. It’s a pretty incredible result, but what does it really mean? Growth signifies great news for employees and job candidates, according to the Index. Two-thirds of business owners added staff in the past year, and two in five plan to continue the trend. Their economic outlook is positive. Business owners have good vibes about where they stand financially, and the number of those who feel the positive energy has increased year-over-year. Almost half of those who took part in the study are optimistic about the economy in 2016, up from 40% last year and 31% in 2013. Business owners are saying loud and clear they’re feeling more confident these days, and that lays a solid foundation for hiring and economic growth. Their financials have improved. One of the main concerns of a small business owner is the bottom line. According to the study, 64% feel their financials have improved significantly or somewhat from last year, up from previous results. As financials improve and the bottom line steadies out, that creates capital, strengthening the business. They have surplus capital. Earning more than you spend is a concept straight out of Business Management 101. As sales have improved, 74% of small- and medium-sized business owners have built a surplus of cash. So, what’s the story? What are business owners doing with all that extra capital? A little over three-fourths aren’t spending it now, and almost a third are saving for future growth or development. Many have learned from the economic crisis. They’ll be in a better position to withstand and then recover faster from any future economic downturn.

They’re stepping up their benefits. For small business owners, recruiting quality job candidates and retaining the ones they have is a whole new ballgame as the economy improves. In the next 12 months, one-third of business owners surveyed plan to add benefits. That’s up from last year. But it’s not as simple as selecting this benefit or that; it’s important for a business owner to know their workforce and offer the benefit mix that speaks to them … or draws the kind of candidates they’re seeking. Millennials, for instance, look for different benefits than Baby Boomers, generally. Some of the out-of-the-box perks we’re seeing include flex time, free food and a more casual dress code.

Small- to medium-sized business owners are telling us they’re more optimistic than they’ve been in several years. To see what else business owners are saying, check out the The Principal Financial Well-Being Index SM: Business Owners.

The Principal Financial Well-Being Index: Business Owners surveyed 600 business owners nationwide who own at least 5 percent of a company in the United States with 10 to 500 employees, and are actively involved in company management. The Index is part of a series of quarterly studies commissioned by The Principal Knowledge Center examining the financial well-being of American workers, business owners, and advisor opinions and practice management. The survey is conducted online by Harris Poll®.