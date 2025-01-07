Does Your Benefits Package Address All Your Employees’ Needs?

There is a sea change taking place in the way leading businesses think about their employees, says human capital management consultant China Gorman. Rather than seeing them simply as “9-to-5 resources that come and go,” forward-thinking employers are beginning to relate to their employees as “whole people–people with families, community and philanthropic commitments, education needs, and financial stresses,” she says.

This changing attitude is reflected in how the 2015 winners of The Principal 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security competition have designed their employee benefit plans. Rather than take a top-down approach, they start by listening to what their employees say they need and want.

This emphasis on listening is reflected in many of the best practices being embraced by the 10 Best winners, which include:

that acknowledge the importance of work-life balance to today’s employees, with benefits such as flex-time, telecommuting, and paid paternity leave. Incorporating what is learned from employees’ real-life experiences to continually improve benefit policies and create a culture focused on their well-being and welfare.

The trends identified in The Principal 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security competitions have long proven to be harbingers of best practices that become widely adopted by other companies. “The most forward-thinking companies have made the connection between their employees’ financial security and the success of their business,” points out Luke Vandermillen, vice president at The Principal. “They understand that when employees are financially secure, they create an environment where employees can do their best work, which leads to gains in employee retention, productivity, safety, customer service, and profitability.”