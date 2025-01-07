Encouraging Employee Engagement Through Benefits–Part II

Want employees to act like they own the company? Give them control over their benefits.

My last blog post looked at how the winners of The Principal 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security included ownership as part of their benefit program–many through plans such as Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). But employers can encourage ownership from a different perspective – ownership of decisions that impact employees’ futures.

Companies can give employees ownership of their benefit programs in many ways. Catastrophic losses need to be covered, but beyond that, who knows employee benefits needs better than the people who are accessing them? All of The Principal 10 Best winners provide comprehensive life, disability, and medical insurance, with the company paying all or a vast majority of the cost. They all offer retirement programs with company contributions. They provide protection against four catastrophic losses: premature death, loss of income, serious medical condition, and outliving your savings. But the winning companies have found ways to let employees have greater ownership of other benefits decisions, which affects their compensation. A few examples highlight these winning approaches:

Fishbowl offers a Health Savings Account (HSA) as part of its medical program. The HSA puts employees in charge of how they spend, or save, some of their health care funds. Some will elect to use the money now for medical expenses. Some will save them for post-retirement healthcare expenses. Others may elect to use them to pay for health care expenses not paid for by their health insurance. They own the decision. Nine of the winners also offer wellness programs. A wellness program allows employees to engage in activities to improve their health, often resulting in lower out-of-pocket health care costs and an improved standard of living. For example, the MSU Federal Credit Union has its “CU Healthy” wellness program. Here, they support and encourage a culture of health by providing resources, choices, and programs while motivating employees to embrace ownership of health, success, and balance in their lives. Critical illness insurance is provided on a voluntary basis from nine of the winners. This allows employees to decide whether this benefits them and if they are willing to purchase it. Those who don’t keep the cost of the premium in their paychecks. This allows them to own the decision to elect benefits or cash.

All of the winning companies have either 401(k) or a 403(b) defined contribution retirement plans. The plans match contributions made by the employees, encouraging them to save for retirement. However, if someone doesn’t want to contribute, he or she owns that decision as well. Of course, some decisions are better than others. Winning companies understand that and develop plans designed to encourage good decisions. For example, they may automatically enroll employees in the retirement plan or stretch the match to encourage greater contributions. MSU Federal Credit Union, for example, provides a 200 percent match for the first 5 percent of pay that employees contribute to their 401(k)s, up to a maximum match of $26,500. Customized Energy Solutions offers a dollar-for-dollar match on the first 4 percent of employee contributions, up to a maximum of $10,500, and also makes a fixed company contribution of $6,000 to each employee’s plan. Winning companies engage financial professionals to help employees make these decisions. Nine of the companies offer one-on-one meetings with financial planners. These meetings allow employees to get information that is specific to their situation.