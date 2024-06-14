4 Questions to Ask Before You Create a Key Employee Benefits Plan

You value your key employees. Here’s how to help create a benefits plan that rewards them–and helps you achieve your goals, too.

While every employee is valuable, some–your key employees–may be more valuable than others. Key employees can be found in every department, from administrative to management. They may be a particularly talented salesperson, for example, a leader in the technology space, or someone skilled at design.

Your growth and business plans may focus heavily on those key employees’ talents, and your worries may too. What would you do if that person left? You’re not alone: An April 2024 Principal® survey of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) found that 94 percent rank retaining key employees as an important business issue. A thoughtful key employee benefits plan can help allay those worries. It can help you do four things well: Recruit top talent

top talent Reward (and motivate) key employees with performance-based incentives that help achieve business goals

(and motivate) key employees with performance-based incentives that help achieve business goals Retain key employees by helping them secure their financial futures

key employees by helping them secure their financial futures Help key employees diversify long-term income so they can retire with more confidence To address each of these goals, answer the following four questions to craft a key employee retirement and benefits plan that fits your business and employee goals:

1. What industry-specific benefits work for your recruitment goals? It helps to know what your key employees’ typical expectations, wants, and needs are. Factors including your industry, employees’ specialty and expertise, the competitive landscape, and your location all affect the holistic key employee benefits plan you create. “You’re really competing with everyone in the current environment”, says Amy Friedrich, president, benefits and protection, Principal Financial Group®. “The more you understand what other business owners are offering out there, the better positioned you’ll be to hire and keep top talent.” If you’re competing in a hot labor market for big-value skills or roles, you may have to adjust your key employee benefit plan to reflect that. Also consider the opportunities for remote work and accommodations for regional costs of living.

2. What performance-based incentives can you use? Performance-based incentives benefit not only your key employees, but you as well. You may set up a bonus plan that rewards an employee for meeting certain individual or company milestones, or both. While some incentive-based compensation has traditionally been offered to more senior employees, opening it up sooner and to younger employees helps them feel more like co-owners. This is especially true if you have a knowledge-based business that may offer future partner opportunities. That incentive pay helps those employees to focus on growth as well as longevity. Remember: Key benefits packages can be structured to achieve your unique goals regardless of whether your organization is for-profit or tax exempt. Some benefits offer tax benefits for your business, while others do the same for employees. Still others may allow for employee deferrals, discretionary employer contributions, or both. 3. How can you impact key employees’ financial futures? Your key employees are as worried about their futures as you are. In a key employee benefits plan, outlining ownership paths and offering tools to help ensure financial security are essential.

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), for example, lets employees become owners of a company and allows business owners to plan out both an efficient succession plan and a more accurate retirement timeline. Retention or incentive plans linked to a required service period or specific date following the sale help ensure a smooth transition. An ESOP also: Instills a sense of ownership pride

Enhances teambuilding (“My success is your success.”)

Builds consistent, long-term financial incentives

Provides stability in company ownership “I like to think about ESOPs as long-term, wealth-building plans–similar to a pension plan–where you come to a company, work there for your career; the company values you, and you have a piece of ownership and get to walk away with a nice retirement,” says Trey Winthrop, CEO of Bob’s Red Mill. An ESOP is a cultural asset, Winthrop says, “with the ability for us all to be rowing the same direction because we understand we all have a stake in the value of the company.” Financial security may also come in the form of a key employee life insurance and/or disability policy, which can benefit both the business and the key employee. Here’s how they work: The business purchases a life insurance or disability insurance policy on the key employee and pays the premiums. If something happens to the employee, the business receives the benefit. If the key employee leaves the business or retires, they may assume the policy payments and use it to benefit their heirs.

Key employee life insurance policies come in many forms, including split-dollar life insurance. In that case, your business and the key employee split the cost of the policy, with opportunities for loans for the employee. These are more complex plans to administer, however; check with your financial professional for insights. 4. How can you diversify income for key employees to help them meet retirement goals? Key employees planning for retirement may struggle with how they’re going to make up the income replacement gap. That’s the difference between what they’ve been able to save and what they think they might spend in retirement. Benefits focused on boosting retirement savings can help.

For example, 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have yearly contribution limits. A business may instead create a non-qualified deferred compensation plan, which allows the employee to decide how much of their pay or bonus is deferred, and until when. The employee also avoids paying income tax until the deferred compensation is received–a potential retirement benefit if their income bracket is lower. This benefit is often tied to a certain vested period for the employee; employers are also able to contribute to this plan. “The non-qualified plan at Shaw allows employees that are eligible to set aside some income and let it grow in a retirement plan,” says David Morgan, executive vice president, operations, at Shaw in Dalton, Georgia. “It gives them a second platform to grow financial wellness over time.”



Bob's Red Mill and Shaw Industries are not affiliates of any member company of the Principal Financial Group®. Bob's Red Mill and Shaw Industries employee viewpoints may not be representative of other clients' experiences.