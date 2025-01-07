A Few More Reasons That Ownership Matters

My last blog post looked at how the winners of the Principal 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security included ownership as part of their benefit program. In many instances it was literally company ownership through plans such as Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). This post is going to look at ownership from a different perspective – ownership of decisions that impact their future.

There are a wide variety of ways that companies can give employees ownership of their benefit program. It starts with a fairly simple premise; no one knows better where to spend your money than you. But first a caveat, the companies make sure that catastrophic losses are covered. All 10 winners provide comprehensive life, disability, and medical insurance with the company paying all, or a vast majority of, the cost. They all offer retirement programs with company contributions. They provide protection against the four catastrophic losses we can protect against; premature death, loss of income, serious medical condition, and outliving your savings. But the winning companies have found ways to let employees have greater ownership of their benefits, and therefore compensation, decisions. A few examples highlight these winning approaches:

Fishbowl offers a Health Savings Account (HSA) as part of their medical program. The HSA puts employees in charge of how they spend, or save, some of their health care funds. Some will elect to use the money now for medical expenses. Some will save them for post-retirement healthcare expenses. Others may elect to use them to pay for health care expenses not paid for by their health insurance. They own the decision. Nine of the winners also offer wellness programs. A wellness program allows the employees to engage in activities to improve their health, often resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs and an improved standard of living. For example, the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) has its “CU Healthy” wellness program. Here, they support and encourage a culture of health by providing resources, choices and programs while motivating employees to embrace ownership of health, success and balance in their lives. All of the winning companies offer voluntary benefits. Nine of the winners offer critical illness insurance on a voluntary basis. This allows employees to decide if this benefits them and if they are willing to purchase it. For those that do not, they do not have their compensation reduced. This allows them to own the decision to elect benefits or cash.

All of the winning companies have either a 401(k) or a 403(b) defined contribution retirement. The plans match contributions made by the employees encouraging them to save for retirement. However, if someone doesn’t want to contribute, they own that decision as well. Now, let’s face it, some decisions are better than others. Winning companies understand that and develop plan design to encourage good decisions. For example, they may auto enroll the retirement plan or stretch the match to encourage greater contributions. MSU Federal Credit Union, for example, provides a 200 percent match for the first 5 percent of pay that employees contribute to their 401(k)s, up to a maximum match of $26,500. Customized Energy Solutions offers a dollar-for-dollar match on the first 4 percent of employee contributions, up to a maximum of $10,500, and it also makes a fixed company contribution of $6,000 to each employee’s plan. Winning companies engage financial professionals to help employees make these decisions. Nine of the companies offer one-on-one meetings with financial planners. These meetings allow employees to get information that is specific to their situation.